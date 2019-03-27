Iowa family raises rare breed of sheep for wool
TITONKA, Iowa (AP) — A Titonka family raises a rare breed of sheep for their wool, which is prized by fibre artists for its softness.
Jeff and Tara Benson founded Buffalo Creek Fibers eight years ago on their acreage.
They have 60 head of Romeldale sheep, the Globe Gazette reported.
“We thought it would be a good way to keep the breed going,” Tara Benson said.
They are registered breeders with the National Romeldale-CVM Conservancy (NRCC).
There's only a few of these registered breeders in Iowa. Buffalo Creek Fibers is the only one in north Iowa.
Romeldales are on the American Livestock Endangered List.
The breed produces soft, fine wool, similar to Merino sheep.
What makes Romeldale/CVM sheep stand out are non-fading wool that gets softer with age, and colour that doesn't fade but only gets darker over time, according to the NRCC website.
Colours in this breed include white, taupe, gray, chocolate and black.
Buffalo Creek Fibers sells most of its product online.
“We sell our wool raw,” Tara Benson said.
However, she does some of her own spinning of the wool so she can make crafts to demonstrate what can be done with it.
In 2018 she entered some of the yarn in the Handspun Yarn division of the Fabric and Threads contest at the Iowa State Fair, where she won the Sweepstakes Award.
It was only the second time she had entered this particular contest at the fair.
“I was surprised by how well I did,” she said.
Buffalo Creek Fibers typically enters the Wool Show at the State Fair. This year they won both Grand and Reserve championships in the show.
The Bensons don't have to take their sheep to the fair.
“You just shear them and show the wool,” Tara Benson said.
The wool has to be perfect, so the Bensons keep their animals extremely clean, she said.
The Bensons are teaching their two children, April, 9, and Tyler, 5, about raising the sheep.
April and Tyler help bottle-feed the lambs.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy