Jamaica Producers provides millions in support during COVID-19

Jamaica Producers (JP), through its St Mary's brand, has said it has provided relief support totalling some $3 million in cash and kind to multiple agencies and groups across the country amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“JP St Mary's cares about the citizens of Jamaica,” declared Tara Goulbourne, group marketing and business development manager at JP Tropical Group Limited, in a release this week.

“The country is going through a crisis and in order to get through it, we must come together and take care of each other – and we at JP St Mary's have chosen to give back to the many individuals who have been most impacted,” she said.

The company kicked things off in their own backyard when they donated boxes of ripe bananas to Annotto Bay Hospital, Port Maria Hospital, St Mary Infirmary, Enfield Primary and Junior High and Richmond Farm Adult Correctional Centre. “What better way to offer support than ensuring that our people have an opportunity to eat healthily during this time. Boosting your immune system right now is key and fortunately, the fruits we grow aid with that,” the release stated.

“St Mary is our home and has been for many, many years. We always look after our own, so naturally we reached out to core institutions to see how best we could assist each entity,” Goulbourne added.

The entity also indicated other national contributions, amassing some $2 million along with other corporate entities, which were used to provide free access to online lessons through the EduFocal platform for students currently at home. Donations of pineapples, green and ripe bananas were also made to front line workers at the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

In light of the COVID-19 confirmed cases in Jamaica, the company said it was determined to assist the Government in any way it could. “We understood the impact that this would have on the Ministry of Health & Wellness' resources and as such, we prepared to donate some of our fruits to the affected locations,” Goulborne said.

The company also said they have donated several boxes of fruits in the form of care packages for the elderly. “Additionally, Food For the Poor Jamaica has been receiving weekly donations of six boxes of ripe bananas since the end of March,” the release informed.

HOTEL SUPPORT

As a major food supplier, the conglomerate is also assisting recently unemployed workers in the tourism industry. In partnership with sister company Tortuga Rum Cake Jamaica, a donation of over $1.5 million in products was also distributed to hundreds of hotel workers.

The selected hotels were primarily those that they both supplied which were recently closed, or those which have communicated the intention to shutter due to the COVID-19 global impact on tourism. Some hotels which benefited include the staff of Moon Palace, Sandals and Excellence Hotel in early April.

Julio Diaz, purchasing manager at Moon Palace, in expressing his gratitude for the company's magnanimity said the gesture came as no surprise.

“Aside from providing quality products, they continue to show that they truly care about the community. When I heard about the donation I did not expect anything less of them. The donation has been graciously and greatly accepted by Moon Palace. I can honestly say that from day one, JP has shown a superior level of professionalism and heart,” he said.