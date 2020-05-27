MICAF spends $650,000 to assist higglers in Annotto Bay under quarantine

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries (MICAF) has assisted higglers in Annotto Bay, St Mary, through its Buy-Back Programme, at a cost of $650,000.

“Given the developing quarantine situation in some sections of St Mary, we have also responded to the needs of the parish with assistance for the Annotto Bay higglers,” stated portolio Minister Audley Shaw at a recent virtual town hall meeting.

On May 7, three communities in St Mary were placed under quarantine until May 21, in an effort to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus in those areas. This included the areas Dover, Enfield, and Annotto Bay.

Shaw added that MICAF has also been arranging mobile farmers' markets to sell excess produce, and have coordinated the distribution of produce to quarantined communities from farmers who wished to donate their excess supply.

“In every crisis, we must remember there is a seed of opportunity, and my ministry is helping our farmers and producers to recognise and seize these opportunities,” he said.

Through the Buy-Back Programme, assistance is being given to egg, pig, and fresh produce farmers. The programme is partly funded through the Production Incentive Programme, being implemented by the Rural Agricultural Development Authority, which aims to increase and sustain agricultural production to meet market demand. The programme also seeks to protect the livelihood of rural farm families, and positively impact national food security.