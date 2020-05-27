MICAF spends $650,000 to assist higglers in Annotto Bay under quarantine
The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries (MICAF) has assisted higglers in Annotto Bay, St Mary, through its Buy-Back Programme, at a cost of $650,000.
“Given the developing quarantine situation in some sections of St Mary, we have also responded to the needs of the parish with assistance for the Annotto Bay higglers,” stated portolio Minister Audley Shaw at a recent virtual town hall meeting.
On May 7, three communities in St Mary were placed under quarantine until May 21, in an effort to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus in those areas. This included the areas Dover, Enfield, and Annotto Bay.
Shaw added that MICAF has also been arranging mobile farmers' markets to sell excess produce, and have coordinated the distribution of produce to quarantined communities from farmers who wished to donate their excess supply.
“In every crisis, we must remember there is a seed of opportunity, and my ministry is helping our farmers and producers to recognise and seize these opportunities,” he said.
Through the Buy-Back Programme, assistance is being given to egg, pig, and fresh produce farmers. The programme is partly funded through the Production Incentive Programme, being implemented by the Rural Agricultural Development Authority, which aims to increase and sustain agricultural production to meet market demand. The programme also seeks to protect the livelihood of rural farm families, and positively impact national food security.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy