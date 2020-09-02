Need to survive COVID impact pushes women into farming

Two of four women farmers in Trelawny, with whom the Jamaica Observer spoke recently, revealed that they got involved in the sector to counter the impact of COVID-19.

Jameila Bailey, 31, said she started farming in February this year, planting carrots because she had the land and wanted to utilise it.

Fast-forward to August and the young farmer has added ginger, lettuce, sweet pepper, and corn to her list of crops and intends to plant yam and cabbage next.

Bailey, who is also a hairdresser, told the Business Observer that due to the novel coronavirus pandemic she thought farming was a good investment.

“When corona started I stopped working,” Bailey said, while reflecting on how the pandemic affected her small hairdressing business in Christiana, Manchester. “I have a lot of bills to pay, I rent… I wasn't getting clients at the time because everybody was afraid to go out.”

As business started to slow, and she was forced to stay home more, Bailey said she took the time to think of an additional source of income and eventually turned her focus to farming.

Keresa Powell who usually sought employment in the hotel industry, said she started farming because she didn't want to sit at home unemployed. Powell said she had been planting crops on the side for 10 years, but the pandemic has given her more time to tend to her crops which have now become her main source of income.

“Sometimes the things them nah sell more than so,” the young farmer, who plants yams, carrot, sorrel and pak choi, told the Business Observer. Even though she plans to try planting other crops.

Meanwhile, Anna-kay Powell, who is now a full-time farmer, expressed that she got into farming five years ago.

Powell, 35, explained that she has been planting yams, cabbage, cucumbers, Irish potato and corn since she got some land in 2015.

“Basically income is the reason why I started farming,” she revealed.

When asked how the pandemic has affected her business, Powell said: “It has more advantage than disadvantage to me in terms of the prices going up, so it's an advantage for us as farmers.”

The other farmer, 27-year-old Olivia Harding, said she got involved in the sector two years ago.

Harding — who has been planting sweet pepper, carrot, lettuce, and sweet potato — revealed that after struggling to find a job to provide for herself and her children she resorted to farming.

When asked how the pandemic has affected business, Harding said: “It kinda sticky, 'cause mi don't have the market to sell to.”

Despite the challenges in finding a market for her carrots, which she had reaped the day before she spoke with the Business Observer, Harding said she was not deterred from continuing to farm.