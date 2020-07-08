People should know that they're not forgotten – farmers rally to the call

AS Jamaicans face down the impact of the global pandemic, local agriculture and farmers have come to the fore as the beating heart of the nation, with farmers leading in their communities.

Consider Lloyd Buddan, Alfredo Jennings and Adeep Azan, each with a storied history in poultry farming, and each indelibly connected to their communities.

The farmers saw first-hand the shift in the daily lives of their neighbours,as, in a few short weeks, the quiet expectation of rural life was uprooted by uncertainty about the future.

Jennings, who has been farming for more than three decades, says that it's difficult to ignore the changes being experienced.

“People here in Dover district must know that they are not forgotten There is a need for support and I will do what I can to help them see this through,” he said.

For Azan, whose 150,000-bird capacity farm is located in Riversdale, St Catherine, the new normal of face masks and social distancing does not mean disconnecting from the community. Indeed, he says that this is the time when togetherness matters.

“The good Lord says that whatever you do to the least of my people, you do unto me – I believe that not just today, but all times. We have to be our brother's keeper,” Azan offered.