Poultry farmer Rudolph May — always finding a way to assist his community

Like any of the thousands of farm communities across Jamaica, life in Rosewell has changed in recent months because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The usual balance of work and reward has shifted and residents have settled into an uneasy routine framed by diminished expectations.

The changes induced by the pandemic have not gone unnoticed by entrepreneur Rudolph May, whose father was born in the community which is located near Sandy Bay in Clarendon.

While May has gone on to map success as a poultry farmer with Long Pond Farms, as well as the owner of Palm Rose Distributors, one of Jamaica's leading commodities distributors, he is strongly connected to Rosewell.

Given this indelible link, it was with little hesitation that May recently organised for 145 residents to receive meat protein as a boost to their diets as they navigate the fallout caused by COVID-19.

May's business interests provide employment for more than 100 people. With nine tunnel houses, Long Pond Farms is a leading producer of chickens, but the size of his operations has not prevented May from empathising with the people who live near the farm and who work to help improve their lives.

“Mr May understands the meaning of community. He has not left us out. People don't have to come out of the community to find jobs anymore, because he has provided numerous jobs for us,” says Winston Smiley, community leader. “Mr May was responsible for us getting our post office, he even provided fencing for the schools.”

As a poultry farmer for more than 20 years, May has faced down many challenges, but concedes that his community connection is a huge motivator to keep pressing on. “I can't imagine doing anything else,” he said.