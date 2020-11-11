School farm to provide for breakfast programme

Anthony Stultz effuses pride as he speaks about the breakfast programme at his alma mater, Godfrey Stewart High School.

He has every reason to be happy as the programme, from which more than 400 students benefit, is funded by the Past Students' Association, of which he is president, and managed by the Parent Teachers' Association.

However, since the closure of schools earlier this year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the programme has slowed. But Stultz and his colleagues recognise that the beneficiaries of the programme are still in need and, according to him, they had to figure out another way to ensure the students get their meals.

“We normally try to think outside of the box, so we decided we would start a farm on a plot of land close to the school,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The over two-and-a-half acre multi-crop farm will be producing mostly cash crops, such as cabbage, callaloo, and lettuce, to name a few.

“We also have banana and plantain on the farm, which we hope will be ready to supply the breakfast programme when face-to-face learning resumes,” Stultz said.

He pointed out that since the breakfast programme started five years ago, there have been notable changes in punctuality and attendance, and improvements in Caribbean Secondary Examinations Council examination results. In fact, the school recorded an increase in the pass rate in majority of the subjects this year, with 100 per cent passes in four subjects.

Students are recommended for the programme by the dean of discipline, based on their economic status.

“Our breakfast programme not only fed Godfrey Stewart High School students, but also our neighbouring schools, such as Savanna-la-Mar Primary and Savanna-la-Mar Infant,” Stultz said. “We had over 20 students from Savanna-la-Mar Primary and a few from Savanna-la-Mar Infant coming over each morning.”

The farm, he said, will also serve these students.

Godfrey Stewart High School Principal Emily Lawrence Ricketts is looking forward to that.

“With the farm supplying this breakfast programme, we will be able to further extend the programme and include more students,” she said, pointing out that more than 700 of her students are on the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education.

Lawrence Ricketts praised the past students, farmers and sponsors, including Brumalia House, who have helped to make the farm a reality.

“I am happy to be a part of this institution during this period where so many individuals are working together to achieve one goal,” Lawrence Ricketts said.

“For many of these students, when they have a meal during our breakfast programme that is often the only meal they have for the entire day. So now we can help their families as well, to an extent,” the principal added.