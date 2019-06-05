Seprod confident about manufacturing industry in Jamaica

At the launch of the Musson International Dairies manufacturing plant, which is located at the recently acquired dairy processing facility in Bog Walk, St Catherine, held on May 28, PB Scott, chairman of Seprod ,shared that the company has spent approximately US$100 million in investments in the manufacturing industry in Jamaica, to show it's unwavering support and high expectations of the sector.

Scott informed that the company has been paying keen attention to its manufacturing facilities, and that a large portion of their investments were pumped into the dairy-processing factory.

“We did not invest US$100 in manufacturing just to be able to stand up here and quote a big number, because that really is not a big value to show. We invested US$100 million because we believe in the competitiveness and potential of developing this business in Jamaica. The dairy industry has huge potential in this country and we want to be a part of it,” Scott indicated.

He also noted that employment at the Bog Walk factory has tripled from 100 to 300, and that the production facility now has the capacity to employ 600 on a shift basis.

About three years ago when Seprod purchased the dairy-processing factory in Bog Walk, it brought an end manufacturing in Jamaica by Nestle. Seprod has also recently closed the curtains on its other dairy-processing factory in St Thomas.

Commenting on the decision to close the St Thomas plant, chief executive officer at Seprod, Richard Pandohie, in his address during the opening, said it was not practical to run two factories, and that “now, the focus of the company is to keep the manufacturing operation going around the clock in order to maximise returns”.

Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Audley Shaw commended the partnership and said it is a source of great inspiration.

“You haven't just bought a facility, you have creatively bought a facility and created a partnership in which you are setting the stage that, with the participation of small farmers, we can rebuild the dairy industry. I applaud this partnership,” Shaw said in his contribution.

Special guest speaker at the function was Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

With the new partnership, Serge Island Dairies is now the largest single-dairy operation in the English-speaking Caribbean, and the investment is said to position the enitity to increase both exports and import substitutions.

Seprod's products are currently found in 23 markets across the globe, primarily in Caribbean countries — some of which are Antigua, Barbados, St Kitts and St Lucia, just to name a few.

Seprod also has a signed deal to manufacture Green Butterfly Condensed Milk for Nestle Global, for regional distribution. That partnership will hopefully position Seprod as the supplier of choice in the Caribbean for sweetened condensed milk.

Seprod also aims to focus on new product development, which would include them reformulating all beverages (flavoured milks and juice drinks) to reduce sugar levels, following Christopher Tufton's (minister of health) petition for the manufacturers of sweetened drinks to reduce sugar levels.