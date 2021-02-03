Small farmers flocking to profitable farm clusters

In October 2020, with 20 goats, some grit and determination, Dayne “Sanjay” Tyndale entered the Manchester-based Unity Ruminants farming cluster.

At a time when many were experiencing significant financial deficit due to the effects of the pandemic, the young entrepreneur (in his thirties) bought into the benefits of the farm cluster. Within four months of joining, Sanjay's herd had doubled to 40, earning him additional income from selling milk and goat genetics for breeding.

Farm clusters have provided an opportune environment for small farmers to thrive, particularly during the pandemic, as the clusters increase each farmer's competitive advantage through various shared benefits. The concept includes a lead farmer with access to land and other necessary facilities, who forms a unit with other farmers, and together they benefit from available technology, resources, and reduced costs brought about by bulk purchases made on behalf of the group.

Unity Ruminants is led by coordinator Owen Bartley, a champion goat farmer, and includes a dozen members. With Bartley leading the charge, Tyndale has been able to see increased profit margins, and has advanced beyond his previous capabilities, despite having raised goats for most of his life.

“The cluster collectively orders the amount of feed we need for the week, and Hi-Pro Feeds supplies this at a discounted rate. The cluster also coordinates group visits with our Hi-Pro veterinarian, and we get advice from the experts,” said Tyndale, who currently maintains multiple income streams as he continues to work in the public sector when off the farm.

The St Ann-based New Era Benevolent Society cluster with a current total of 48 farmers – up from 25 the previous year – grows a variety of cash crops, including tomatoes, cabbage, cucumber, kale, and also livestock. The cluster grew its production by 70 per cent in 2020, despite the onset of COVID-19. New Era president, Simone Cuthbert, noted that a major contributor to this success involved the acquisition of 19 water tanks which supported shared crop growth.

The New Era cluster expects to move into phase 2 of its expansion plan by acquiring more water tanks and purchasing a multipurpose tractor for land preparation. Cuthbert, a firm believer in the shared growth concept, sought to urge corporate Jamaica to provide assistance to the cluster model wherever possible.

“In this country, one voice is no voice. Having a farm cluster is ideal, and has many advantages that are beneficial to both the individual farmer and the organisation,” she said.

Cuthbert highlighted that clusters reduce the risk of farm theft, with more farmers scanning the land, and also creates a farm brand which opens the way for better market access.

“Believe it or not,” she added, “it is a means of motivation, education, and even therapy for individuals who may have personal challenges.”

According to the latest data from the Statistical Institute of Jamaica, 192,000 people were employed in the agricultural sector up to January 2020; a notable 1,500 more than the corresponding period in 2019. Privately held Jamaican clusters and government designated agro-parks are credited as improving the livelihoods of people in rural areas through the wealth brought about by shared opportunities.