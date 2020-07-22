Small farmers in St James benefit from Hi-Pro's #GROWSTRONG campaign

The Hi-Pro Division of the Jamaica Broilers Group has donated 260 bags of Hi-Pro Feed and 40 crop kits to small farmers in St James who have been affected by COVID-19).

The donations form part of Hi-Pro's #GROWSTRONG campaign, a five-month-long initiative during which Hi-Pro has committed to donating more than 3,000 bags of Hi-Pro Feed and more than 900 crop kits to small farmers across the island. More than 2,000 farmers are set to benefit from the initiative.

The crop kits include Hi-Pro-distributed PanDia seeds, fungicides, herbicides, and insecticides and are ideal for planting a quarter-acre plot with crops such as cabbage, okra, cucumber, sweet pepper and watermelon.

The total product value allotted for distribution under the #GROWSTRONG initiative is some $23.6 million.

Vice-president of Hi-Pro, retired Colonel Jaimie Ogilvie, said that the company was excited for the opportunity to partner with the island's small farmers, as they are the backbone of the nation.

“We want to encourage you; do not give up. Times are challenging and there are always going to be challenges, but we have seen time and time again how resilient and focused our farmers are and we want to provide that kind of support,” he stated.

Ogilvie was addressing the initiative's handover ceremony, which was recently held at the Montpelier Agricultural Showground in St James.

He noted that the #GROWSTRONG initiative is also purposed to encourage other organisations to support the small farmers.

“Come on board… get involved, provide some support to the small farmers of Jamaica so we can improve our food security; Keep people in business, [and] get our productivity and supply chain back up and running,” he charged.

Ogilvie disclosed that, so far, the youngest beneficiary of the programme is a nine-year-old boy from Trelawny, and the oldest an 81-year-old woman from St Ann.

“I think that shows the extent and the breadth of the agricultural sector. There are literally hundreds of thousands of small farmers that feed this country,” he informed.

Custos of St James Bishop Conrad Pitkin lauded Hi-Pro for lending its support to the small farmers of the island.

“Agriculture is not something we can stall temporarily – no matter what happens to the people of Jamaica, agriculture has to go on. We must endeavour to build our agricultural sector in this country, and, of course, Hi-Pro must be commended for this effort,” Custos Pitkin said.

Mayor of Montego Bay Councillor Homer Davis, in his remarks, commended Hi-Pro for its assistance to small farmers.

He noted that the donations will not only help to support the farmers but also it will help to support the economy of Jamaica and play a vital role in ensuring that the nation's food security remains in good stead.

Davis also committed to ensuring that “the supplies will be distributed in an equitable, transparent and fair manner among the farmers who are in need, and not those who simply want”.

The mayor further outlined that COVID-19 has changed the world and “now more than ever we all need each other to survive in this very difficult time”.