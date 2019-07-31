Steve Davis — enjoying a fulfilling ride

Steve Davis, a farmer in Springvale, St Catherine, has been making his name in the farming industry and says that former Agricultural Minister Christopher Tufton was a big part of why he decided to dabble in the field.

Davis indicated that farming never crossed his mind as a youth, but due to Tufton constantly highlighting agriculture at the time, he was impelled and decided to try something new.

“At the time I began farming, Christopher Tufton was one of those people who was emphasising that as Jamaicans we should eat what we grow and grow what we eat. That was why I decided to jump into farming.

“I started small. I built just a single coop and it was going well. However, the profit was not enough for my father and I, so I built a second one, added a pig pen, cleared some land and planted some peppers,” he said while smiling.

According to Davis, he is a patriot who would love to see his country be more self-sufficient, and he believes farming is one way that can help to make this concept a reality.

“Tufton used to always say that if we eat what we grow and grow what we eat, Jamaica could eventually climb out of its current situation and that was a huge motivation for me.

“It is my hope to see my country doing less importing. We have the potential to be great and we all need to play a part in advancing the welfare of Jamaicans.

Davis told the Business Observer that he has several customers and farming is no doubt one of the best decisions he has made in his lifetime and will continue to make the most of it.

“I supply restaurants, jerk men, housewives, shopkeepers, you name it,” he said, while adding that throughout his years of farming he has never had an issue with praedial larceny, and doesn't have much problem with water either.

This, he says, is due to the fact that he gets water from a spring that is close to his farm.

“I get water 3,000 feet away from a spring. I have a pump there and I run a pipe to the farm,” he noted.

He also stated that he has big plans for his future in farming as he would like to be able to build a coop that is large enough to house at least 4,000 chickens, but, “when the timing is most perfect”.

Davis was then asked what he would say to the former agriculture minister who is now health minister (Tufton) if he could have a one-on-one with him, and he said, “I would most definitely have to thank him for the inspiration, and although he is doing well in the health sector, he is definitely missed in the agriculture sector. Is a man with vision that!”

He continued: “Thank you Christopher Tufton for motivating me at the age of 23 to try out farming without having any experience before. It has been a very fulfilling ride.”