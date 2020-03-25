Tru-Juice ups pineapple production
Due to a high demand of pineapples, Tru-Juice, the flagship brand of Trade Winds Citrus Limited, has introduced its newest offering of locally grown pineapples.
The company embarked on its mission to fill that gap by planting its first batch of pineapples in October 2018, harvesting their first crop in February of 2020.
The company has planted 1.35 million pineapple suckers and expects to have 1.6 million at the end of the first phase.
Managing director of Trade Winds Citrus, Peter McConnell shared that, “We are pleased to have Jamaicans working to produce something that globally can be considered as top-notch quality. We have acquired cutting edge technology to ensure the future success of the project. We have been very precise with our land preparation, the planting density, the fertiliser programme, and the constant monitoring for pests and disease.”
He continued: “The vitamin C component of pineapples is especially important in today's battle against the COVID-19 disease in Jamaica, and as such we encourage all Jamaicans to build their immune systems with an adequate, daily dose of vitamin C and stay strong.”
In addition to that, Lauren Mahfood, marketing manager at Tru-Juice, has said there is a vision aligned with establishing Jamaica as a leading producer of pineapples – both locally and globally.
“Trade Winds believes in Brand Jamaica. We are a dynamic and innovative company that continues to invest in Jamaica, and agriculture in particular.
“The pineapple project is an example of that commitment and we look forward to Jamaicans enjoying our truly sweet and delicious pineapples,” Mahfood shared.
