Yam production up in 2019

Minister of state in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture, and Fisheries, Floyd Green, says that there has been an increase in yam production in 2019 with significant improvement being experienced in the life cycle and crop yield of sweet yam.

Green said, this was as a result of the ministry's intervention under its Production Incentive Programme (PIP) being implemented by the Rural Agricultural Development Authority.

Speaking at the 65th staging of the Hague Agricultural and Industrial Show in Falmouth, Trelawny, on February 26, Green said that the ministry has been working with some 40 farmers to stem the decline in sweet yam production, which was due primarily to the deadly anthracnose disease.

The state minister had high praises for the Trelawny farmers, noting the expansion in yam cultivation for 2019, which moved from 4,517 to 4,929 hectares in 2018 and production of 78,864 tonnes in 2019 compared to 69,437 tonnes in 2018.

Through the PIP, 500 Trelawny farmers have received assistance with the cultivation of six crops – sweet yam, Irish potato, dasheen, hot pepper, pineapple, and strawberry. Some $13 million has been provided to the farmers in the form of seeds, seedlings, pesticides, irrigation units, and small equipment.

Trelawny is the third-largest supplier of domestic agricultural production, with some 9,956 registered farmers.

The Hague show was well attended and featured display booths by some of the leading agricultural entities on the island, including Hi-Pro.