A Decade of drennaLUNA
Ten years ago Arlene L Martin went out on a limb to “test the market's response to her designs”. To her, fashion was “just a hobby,” until she started contributing to a weekly Saturday column, Rock the Cloth, in the Jamaica Observer. The readers were interested and Martin was, of course, so overwhelmed with requests, she decided to create a collection and present at Caribbean Fashion Week (CFW) 2009, debuting the New Moon Collection. It was well-received, and since then, Martin has fronted the evolution of her now sought-after drennaLUNA fashion design label.
Fast-forward 10 years, many awards, accolades, and an invite to exhibit at Buckingham Palace later, and Martin presented a reflective capsule collection with pieces influenced by favourites, both hers and her clients', at the recent staging of CFW.
AW Fashion and drennaLUNA take a look back.
