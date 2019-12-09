Christmas Must-Haves

Party Pink!

Back in September when Sarah Jessica Parker stepped out of her NYC brownstone in a fuchsia Zac Posen gown we knew she had instantly created a fashion fairy tale that every woman would want to be part of. During that time Paris, Milan and New York Fashion Weeks were painted pink when designers like Koche, Off-White and Dries Van Noten's X Christian Lacroix debuted pieces in the girly hue for their Spring '20 collections. Since then, a pink wave has swept over ready-to-wear and couture pieces alike, and the fashion crowd has been loving it. From power suits to intricately beaded gowns, shades of the typical summer colour have been making their way down runways, on red carpets and the projection is we will be seeing lots of it at all the dinner parties this Christmas. Actually, some of our favourite fashionistas have already been spotted in the trend. Let's take a look.

Back To Black

A little black dress is always on point for the festive season, and there is nothing more fab than a tailored inky black pantsuit paired with uber-chic accessories. We know what you're saying: there's nothing revolutionary about wearing black to a holiday party. But stellar styling is really what makes the look. This holiday, we challenge you to remix the traditional all-black ensemble. Here's some inspo to get ideas flowing.

Teeny, Tiny Totes

The tale of the shrinking bags never ends.....

Teeny, tiny bags have gone viral, and rightfully so. They are cute and highly Instagrammable. The trend, which many credit to Simon Porte Jacquemus, who first introduced his miniature 3-inch top-handle purse, the Le Sac Chiquito, at his SS 2018 runway show, has sinced blown up with the bags decreasing in size as the trend continues. Though the minute size of theses bags requires leaving your favourite lipstick and make-up compact at home, the shrunken bags mqake them the 'it' accessories for the holidays.