Fab Fashion at FUSION 2020

Dancehall fashion has long been a part of Jamaica's global imprimatur and though trends change each year, the style choices represent the over-the-top pomp and circumstance of the genre. The recent staging of Fusion 2020 did not disappoint. Indeed, all that was missing from the array of luxe latex, luxurious lamé and snappy sequins were Les Sapeurs.



All Woman Fashion (AWF) spotlights a few standouts.

