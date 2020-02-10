Fall in love with Beenybud...
... and All Woman Fashion (AWF) reckons it will be love at first sight for the straw products that trace their roots to Gordon Town circa 1972. Beenybud partners with predominantly female artisans from around the island — particularly those based in St Catherine, St Elizabeth, Westmoreland, and St Mary — to create a wide range of personal and home items. It's a story of passion for locally sourced jippi jappa straw, thatch, banana bark, coconut, wicker, sisal and khus khus grass (vetiver) that are artfully weaved into hats, bags, baskets and, most recently, jewellery pieces.
With Valentine's Day falling on a Friday you might be inspired to make it a romantic weekend with a Beenybud bag for every intimate moment. Our picks are the chic “Queen Conch” clutch for Friday's date night and one of Beenybud's oversized creations for a Saturday or Sunday picnic. All pieces are locally made, ornate and, best of all, guaranteed to make style statements!
Grab your Beenybud pieces:
In Kingston: Craft Cottage, My Jamaica, Sobelio, Strawberry Hill, Saltwater at Sovereign and Fontana at Waterloo Square.
On the North Coast: Gift shops at Sandals Resorts, Couples Resort, Round Hill, Tryall, S Hotel Jamaica, Zoëtry Montego Bay, GoldenEye, Jamaica Inn and Bahia Principe.
Contact Ashley Rousseau,
beenybudja@gmail.com, (876) 552-8051 and
instagram.com/beenybud
Photographer: Joseph Wellington
Shoot co-ordinator & stylist
Alayne Richards
Make-up Nicole Blake for Brushed by Nicole
AWF Model: Ashley-Ann Smith
