Festive Styling By The Lake Group

With Christmas mere days away, and your diary filled with events plus, there's a need to look haute for all those RSVPs. Not to worry, All Woman Fashion (AWF) has you covered for the festive season! So what are the trends sweeping the fashion scene? Here are a few we spotted at last Tuesday's Lake Group Anniversary Awards Dinner, who definitely took inspo from the runways.

Go Green!

The environmentally friendly colour is definitely trending this season. From dresses to power suits to statement accessories, rock the bold hue proudly this season.

Classic Blue

The Pantone Colour of the Year 2020 - Classic blue has already been spotted on The Rock

Ravish in Red

While certainly a staple on the holiday party scene, red is still a great choice for a glamorous night out. Keep it classic in bright cherry tones or mix it up with shade variations like burgundy and merlot.

Black on Track!

Black is always au courant! The classic hue is timeless and is sure to make several style statements for the holidays.

Purple Reign

Designers Christian Siriano, Comme des Garçons and Dries Van Noten dressed models in the regal hue for their AW19 collections, and the colour has been trending ever since.