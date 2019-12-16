Festive Styling By The Lake Group
With Christmas mere days away, and your diary filled with events plus, there's a need to look haute for all those RSVPs. Not to worry, All Woman Fashion (AWF) has you covered for the festive season! So what are the trends sweeping the fashion scene? Here are a few we spotted at last Tuesday's Lake Group Anniversary Awards Dinner, who definitely took inspo from the runways.
Go Green!
The environmentally friendly colour is definitely trending this season. From dresses to power suits to statement accessories, rock the bold hue proudly this season.
Classic Blue
The Pantone Colour of the Year 2020 - Classic blue has already been spotted on The Rock
Ravish in Red
While certainly a staple on the holiday party scene, red is still a great choice for a glamorous night out. Keep it classic in bright cherry tones or mix it up with shade variations like burgundy and merlot.
Black on Track!
Black is always au courant! The classic hue is timeless and is sure to make several style statements for the holidays.
Purple Reign
Designers Christian Siriano, Comme des Garçons and Dries Van Noten dressed models in the regal hue for their AW19 collections, and the colour has been trending ever since.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy