High Fashion High Fashion
Soirée season has kicked into high gear and with trends emerging like the speed of light these days. the All Woman Fashion (AWF) team always has a finger on the pulse of who's wearing what. While out trend-spotting we discovered that the Sagicor execs and staffers know how to shut down a party! And as impressive as their ability to party is, their fashion sense remains the talk of the town. Dubbed 'Altitude', the Sagicor staff party gave women an opportunity to up the style ante, underscoring that they are indeed on top of all the holiday trends. AWF gains Altitude.
Winter Whites
White never gets tired. We spotted several winning winter white moments at Altitude.
Seeing RED
There is no better way to shut down a party than to show up in a bold red outfit. The colour, an obvious Christmas classic, is festive, flattering and fabulous. It also photographs well for style memories.
Sophisticated Silver
Gone are the days when dazzling silver outfits are only worn on NYE. Sagicor staffers were a step ahead in looks that check off all the festive fashion requirements.
Nifty in Noir
The ladies at Altitude showed us that there is absolutely nothing boring about rocking black for the festive season. From the classic LBD to show-stopping sequins, an allblack palette always makes the cut for the holidays.
Photos: Naphtali Junior &
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Courtesy of farfetch.com
Courtesy of macys.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy