High Fashion High Fashion

Soirée season has kicked into high gear and with trends emerging like the speed of light these days. the All Woman Fashion (AWF) team always has a finger on the pulse of who's wearing what. While out trend-spotting we discovered that the Sagicor execs and staffers know how to shut down a party! And as impressive as their ability to party is, their fashion sense remains the talk of the town. Dubbed 'Altitude', the Sagicor staff party gave women an opportunity to up the style ante, underscoring that they are indeed on top of all the holiday trends. AWF gains Altitude.

Winter Whites

White never gets tired. We spotted several winning winter white moments at Altitude.

Seeing RED

There is no better way to shut down a party than to show up in a bold red outfit. The colour, an obvious Christmas classic, is festive, flattering and fabulous. It also photographs well for style memories.

Sophisticated Silver

Gone are the days when dazzling silver outfits are only worn on NYE. Sagicor staffers were a step ahead in looks that check off all the festive fashion requirements.

Nifty in Noir

The ladies at Altitude showed us that there is absolutely nothing boring about rocking black for the festive season. From the classic LBD to show-stopping sequins, an allblack palette always makes the cut for the holidays.

Photos: Naphtali Junior &

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Courtesy of farfetch.com

Courtesy of macys.com