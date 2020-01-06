Into the Blue with the 2020 Pantone Colour of the Year

Expect to see a lot of blue this year... ...and if you're a true fashionista expect to wear a lot of it, as well. Ahead of the new era, Pantone — the judge and jury of all things colour — has declared 19-4052 Classic Blue the colour for 2020. The 'it' shade (which many of us already call royal blue), is said to be reminiscent of the sky at dusk, and is a noteworthy successor to 2019's Living Coral. Pantone has named the colour's timelessness and simplicity as key determining factors for the choice, and with good reason because the shade has been trending in fashion for months, especially with celebrities. Style icons like Meghan Markle have shown us just how good the colour of royalty looks, while Kim Kardashian and her fashion designer husband Kanye West have both hit red carpets in shades of the calming hue. Let's not forget that blue also dominated SS2020 runway shows with Ferragamo and Dries Van Noten sending a myriad of blue 'fits down the runway. From denim to dainty dresses, blue seems to be the shade we've all been lacking in our wardrobes.

And while the world scurries to find the best and brightest azul, the fashion crowd on The Rock has already started painting the town blue; in fact, the trend was spotted weeks before the Pantone 2020 Colour of the Year announcement. All Woman Fashion (AWF) shares some of the trendsetters and shows you how to wear the Pantone colour of the year for 2020. Not to worry, the colour is a classic, so it won't be hard to shop the trend!