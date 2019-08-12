Lee's Fifth Avenue Summer 2019 Collection

If, like us at All Woman Fashion (AWF), your diary is still full of summer activities, you might wish to pop by Lee's Fifth Avenue (LFA) stores located in Tropical Plaza and Sovereign Centre. Their Summer 2019 Collection, which features bold colours, boho-chic styles, animal print pieces and a fabulous new linen line, is finding favour with many. their easy-on-your-pocket prices are an added bonus. Credits: Models: Kelly Martin, Jordan Subaran, Adam Minott and CeeJay Carpio Photographer: Jordache Jones, Dash Productions MUA: Jody Ann Ramsay Shoot location: Konoko Falls

