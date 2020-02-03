Nicely Does It

Kadian Nicely's designs have long boasted a roster of celebrity clients and a slew of social media followers, which we imagine has increased after Usain Bolt's partner Kasi Bennett donned a custom-designed, billowing, scarlet dress by Nicely for her much-publicised recent maternity shoot. No neophyte, the political science major and one-time Saint International model has been stitching officially for a decade and unoffically since her days at Camperdown High School where she earned the moniker 'Fashion Girl.'

Indeed, her taste for tulle and drama has made her a go-to designer for red-carpet events and international photoshoots. “I would say,” she shares with All Woman Fashion (AWF) , “that my design aesthetic is fashion with a grand entrance. My designs command attention and invariably become a conversation piece.”

Nicely has come a long way from obsessively wondering “if people are gonna understand my designs” to simply putting them out there for the world to see. Fortune certainly favours Nicely, whose quest to improve on prior collections finds her “going back to the old collection to ensure that my design aesthetic is visible while also ensuring that the pieces are wearable and interesting”. Her sights meanwhile remain on making her mark globally and cementing herself as one of The Rock's finest.

With a week plus a few days to go before Valentine's Day and red uppermost in the minds of many, AWF allows her the last words: “Red is always and will forever be the staple for Valentine's. The texture or shade might be different, a touch of blush or fuchsia but there's no better way to express passion!”

Interested in one of Nicely's fabulous designs? Shoot her an e-mail at kadiannicelydesigns@gmail, call her at (876) 827-4492 or check out her latest looks at Instagram.com/kadiannicelyexclusive.