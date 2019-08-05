Print Play with Mutamba

Jackie “Amba” Cohen Hope for Mutamba never disappoints. There's always something simply fabulous to slip in. Her Resort 2019 collection of sarongs, jersey dresses, harem jumpsuits all attest to this. AW Fashion slips into something Mutamba for the Independence weekend. Designer: Jacqueline Cohen Telephone: 876- 276 2647 E-mail: mutabarukax@hotmail.com

