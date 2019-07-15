Summertime by T&T Fashions

Take fashion inspiration as you ready for Sumfest from T&T Fashions and Kadian Nicely. Fashion: T&T Fashions and Kadian Nicely Stylist: Kadeem Rodgers Photographer: Cleopatra Powell MUA: Rennay Campbell Models: Schnel Francis & Silena McFarlane Shoot location: Hope Botanical Gardens

