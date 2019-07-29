The Heather Jones Way

Trinbagonian designer Heather Jones for Caribbean Fashion Week 2019 presented a resort collection that in her words captured the spirit and joie de vivre of the stylish Caribbean woman against a backdrop of cascading waterfalls, tropical colours, and indigenous flora.

Perhaps hinting at her ability to do bridal, Jones presented three looks for the unconventional bride alongside a vintage Heather Jones watercolour dress with pinstripe satin organza and hand-painted watercolour designs.

Bias-cut chiffons and silks with hand-painted flora, beaded kaftans, and gorge ruffles elevated the narrative around a number of Jones's maxi dresses. Her new direction included sumptuous lace jumpsuits and a play on embroidery, feathers, and beading; think: Vegas showgirls.

AW Fashion gets playful with the Heather Jones collection.