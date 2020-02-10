...And lead us not into temptation

IT'S a situation no well-thinking man ever wants to find himself in — being so attracted to another woman that his significant other pales in comparison. Yet it's a fate that is met by one too many Jamaican men as their wives and girlfriends will tell you (since the men won't).

But like faith, attraction without works is dead, so many wise men starve their attractions into nothingness and live happily with their wives.

But others are not so good at playing the long game. They're curious. The need to feel things out and see where they lead, even when they know it's nowhere good. If the woman allows, the pursuit often leads them to a fork in the road and a very tough decision to make: what to do when you're more attracted to another woman?

These men share:

Chris, 32, pharmacist:

I just wait it out. I have this theory that all women, when you know them long enough, will have things about them that you dislike. Nobody is perfect so it's only a matter of time. Whoever I have in my life as that special person must be whoever I dislike the least, so if I start feeling like another woman is more attractive then it's only a matter of time before this proves to be untrue or nature takes its course.

Tevin, 26, musician:

That's sticky still because the only way to find out that another woman is more attractive than mine is to know her very well. So if I ever manage to reach that far with a girl on the side it would probably mean my relationship's time is up. I don't cheat though, so that can't happen to me.

Devon, 34, investment advisor:

The only smart thing to do is to find out exactly why I like this woman more and whether it's something I would risk my relationship over. If I find out that I like her because of something that my woman can do/be, then I work with my woman. But if it's something else... who knows.

Tim, 40, trailer driver:

What can I do more than keep liking her? I'm sure my woman must go out there and see fitter, better looking men than me and just lust after them a little then come home to me. Liking somebody doesn't mean you must go after a relationship with them because attraction alone doesn't make you compatible. New broom look good, but old broom know corner.

Lenville, 30, welder:

Boy, sometimes it's hard to resist temptation. I would try to resist still ennuh, but if that don't work out me ago do some sampling, and some more sampling. One day it must done.

Hayden, 28, dental assistant:

If it's that serious I would let the new girl know how I feel about her and test the waters to make sure she's steady. If that goes well then maybe I would tell my original girl. If she's willing to stay and work through why I like this other girl more, then we do that, but if not then she can move on and I will move on.