Journeyto135 with Tamara McKayle

While many of us are steadily gaining weight while we wait for COVID-19 to blow over and gyms to reopen fully, one bold woman is on a mission to lose 23 pounds in a month. TV presenter and communications specialist Tamara McKayle is taking All Woman on her journey to 135 pounds, which she hopes to accomplish in an intense exercise and diet programme with our in-house nutritionist Donovan Grant — in four weeks.

TAMARA McKayle is halfways through her #Journeyto135 this week, and she is making consistent progress. She is already shedding pounds, inches around her waist, bust and hips, and she is reaping the other benefits of her new, clean diet.

“Week two was a fairly great week for me as my body is starting to adjust to the diet component of the programme, so I had no overwhelming craving to cheat,” she told All Woman at her weekly check-in.

“All I had this week were the natural juices and fruits and vegetables, and I stuck to my goal this week of having the salads meatless. Based on this, I actually think I want to be meatless for the rest of the programme.”

Though she has not yet hit the halfway mark of the 23 pounds she is aiming to lose, McKayle is happy with her progress so far, and understands why her body is holding on to some of the weight for now.

“Unfortunately, my period came, so it was a bit difficult with cramps...,” she explained. “To ensure my body has sufficient iron, Mr Grant advised me to drink a glass of lemon water with half a tablespoon of molasses each morning. He suggested we do not weigh in until next week when the cycle would be complete, as during this time any weight loss would not fully reflect on the scale due to water retention and hormonal changes.”

McKayle did, however, notice a significant drop in inches, and she is noticing that her clothes are fitting more comfortably already.

“The highlight of the week for me was wearing a little black dress that I hadn't worn in a long time as it had gotten a little tight,” she said excitedly. “I also noticed that although my skin was glowing, I had a little acne breakout on my face, but I tend to get those around the time of my cycle, so I'm not overly concerned.”

She has also been faithful to her exercise routine, despite the menstrual discomfort.

“It's been going good with outdoor walks and hikes with my morning workout crew and some at home exercises from YouTube,” she updated us. “I still need to do some more squats, though, as I'm trying to keep as much of my butt as possible, which I tend to lose some of when I lose weight.”

Her goal for week three is to continue steadily with her diet like she did this week, and add some more cardio to her workout.

“I'm also contemplating doing an ionic foot detox, or something of that nature, but I will consult with Mr Grant first,” she said. “I'm also looking forward to the weigh-in to see what my progress has been like. Overall, I'm making progress and would encourage anyone to just do it — the journey of a 1,000 miles begins with the first step.”

You can also track Tamara's #Journeyto135 in video format on YouTube at 'The Trailblazers with Tamara McKayle'.