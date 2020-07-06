'Lustic' Looks

WHEN the lockdown was announced a few months ago, followed by work-from-home orders, many women adopted the Zoom uniform of yoga pants and tank tops for those virtual meetings, complemented by the head tie, no make-up look. But even as, for some, this look extended to late nights with their mates, others were busy on online sites stocking up on attire that was more alluring — lingerie.

Because while we were all forced to socially distance from the rest of the world, COVID brought us closer to our partners, and what better way to beat the boredom than through experimenting with the risqué?

Below we've brought you some of the more tame pieces from @Lustic_lingerieja, which has been helping to dress women for their more intimate moments, and during the pandemic, helping to take the blah out of the lockdown.

Shot by Foster shots (@fostershotsphotos), with Liquid Gold models, if you haven't yet emerged from that COVID haze, now is the time to tango.