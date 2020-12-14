10-minute routine to get that tummy down

ACHIEVING a flat belly is such a huge endeavour for women that many will do just about anything, including relying on teas and gels, to reach this goal. And getting to the goal is like earning a badge of honour because the reality is that regardless of the amount of work that they put in, many women still struggle to lose that stubborn belly fat.

But all it does take is clean eating and targeted exercises, and you don't even have to slave away in the gym for an hour, says personal trainer Lennox Richards. Here are some exercises you can do for 10 minutes per day, to work that tummy away.

But first...

Ever heard anyone say that 'abs are made in the kitchen'? To get a flat stomach you'll have to eat a clean, then incorporate cardio and core training. So reduce your sugar intake, eat smaller portions, and drink lots of water to flush the toxins out of your body.

What exercises do you need?

Core exercises are an important part of eliminating belly fat and getting the midsection you desire. So you want to do exercises like sit-ups, planks, obliques and lying leg raises. These target the entire core to strengthen and tone your body.

Get going for 10 minutes

Brisk walking (two minutes)

Get your metabolism up and start melting that fat off by walking. Start slowly, then step your pace up. If you can get in 10 minutes of brisk walking for the week, this will do wonders for you.

Cardio/aerobics (two minutes)

This is very important for achieving that toned stomach that you want. Cardio can be anything from dancing to kickboxing, to running, and if you add some small weights, you'll be surprised at the results. So get going for a couple minutes, and knock those pounds off.

Grab a medicine ball (three minutes)

These are great to add to your workout and let you not only do abs, but also your arms, chest, legs and glutes exercises in your home. Medicine balls range in weight — start out with a lighter ball. Build your strength then increase the weight of the ball you are using.

The medicine ball will help take your regular sit ups to a new level. Lie flat on your back with a medicine ball in both hands. Extend the arms straight so the ball is directly above the hips. While keeping the legs together, raise them directly over the hips to the ceiling (so the body forms a giant L).

Regular abs (three minutes)

Grab a sturdy chair. Sit tall on the edge of the chair and place your hands on the edge with your fingers pointing toward your knees. Tighten your abs and bring your toes two to four inches off the floor. Lift your rear end off the chair. Hold this position for as long as you can — aim for five to 10 seconds. Lower yourself and repeat.

OR

Warm up by doing aerobics for two minutes. Then:

Planks (four minutes)

This is simple and easy to do at home and gives great results. Get into a full push-up position with your palms on the floor under your shoulders. Hold it here for 30 seconds, with your abs contracted and your arms and legs extended and your head aligned with your spine. As you get stronger, hold this position longer, up to one minute.

Get to climbing (four minutes)

Grab a scarf or a towel. Lie on the floor with the scarf or towel wrapped around the ball of your right foot, knees bent, left foot on the floor. Hold the scarf in both hands and extend your right leg, keeping your foot flexed. Slowly walk your hands up the scarf/towel as you lift your head and shoulders off the floor. Hold for a count of two. Then lower yourself back to the starting position, walking your hands back down the scarf/towel. Do eight to 10 repetitions on each side and don't tuck your chin or tilt your head back — keep your head straight.