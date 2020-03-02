10 questions with Michelle Tulloch

MICHELLE Ann-Marie Tulloch is not only the conceptualiser behind the Montego Bay-based 1LuvTv and the glue that holds the National Tourism Debate together, but she is also a marketer with decades of experience in the hospitality industry, a Kiwanian, and a mother. The effervescent woman, who aims to be as phenomenal as her favourite author Maya Angelou, sat down for a quick chat with All Woman on her past, passions and aspirations.

AW: Tell us about your childhood

MT: Well, it's fair to say I grew up enjoying the best of both worlds, sharing time in my formative years between Montego Bay and Kingston before settling down in Kingston (where I am from) to go to Meadowbrook High School. I was a typical teenager, I guess — hanging with my sisters, going to parties and such. I remember playing with a camera as young as 11 years old, and creating my own home-made music video at 16. I had a passion for law and film but headed in the direction of business by working with my dad in his pest control business.

AW: How did you move from your father's business to tourism?

MT: I enjoyed the business experience but I decided to follow my dream of working in media. After several years in the media, my boyfriend invited me to travel with him to The Bahamas and I caught the tourism bug. I lived in Nassau for a couple of years and got into the event promotion and entertainment business before returning to Jamaica. Then, my mom invited me to join her to visit another island in The Bahamas, Exuma. I was asked to help get a small beachside property going and so I was back in tourism, but from a different angle.

AW: At what point did you decide to branch off on your own with 1LuvTv?

MT: The idea of 1LuvTv came to me after an upsurge in crime in Montego Bay, and the idea to focus on positive tourism within the community through film became my goal. I didn't have the resources so I spoke to a friend who bought our first camera. After some time I developed a massive mailing list and, with the help of a smartphone, boy, did I put it to use! 1LuvTv now reaches into homes and hotels in St James, Hanover, and even parts of St Elizabeth.

AW: And the National Tourism Debate?

MT: The National Tourism Debate came to me as an idea that 1LuvTv could build as its own product, and my insights into tourism helped me to recognise how well suited it was as a platform. In 2010 we prepared and approached the Minister of Tourism for sponsorship, which we received. Ten years later, here we are!

AW: When you think about the growth of the debate over the years, what are you most pleased about?

MT: I am most pleased that the team 10 years ago is still with us — we have all grown in our own way. For a woman in business I can tell you it wasn't easy, and still today we are struggling to bring awareness to why critical thinking is important to our leaders of tomorrow. But when you see how passionate students are about competing, you begin to understand and appreciate the importance of this project.

AW: What is a typical day for you like?

MT: I have very busy days, especially now when coordinating a national debate. This includes corresponding with schools islandwide, logistics, coordinating of judges, moots, film, production, sponsors, and creative direction for social media .The list is long for most of my projects.

AW: What motivates you to keep going, despite the challenges?

MT: My passion and belief that educational programmes and information are always important. Seeing how crime has festered and has begun to threaten the economy and social stability in St James makes me even more convinced that we all have to do our part for the betterment of our country.

AW: What are you most passionate about?

MT: I enjoy helping our children — they are the leaders of the future. This was my reason for becoming a Kiwanian. Interacting with the youth, whether in the Key Club or during our debate projects, one sees how enthusiastic they are to learn. Taking the information back home or to their communities is what matters most.

AW: What has been your most treasured achievement over the years?

MT: My son is the joy of my life. He is now 22 years old and nothing has been more satisfying and rewarding than watching him grow. Definitely, he kept me focused. I remember at only seven years old he told me, “Mom, I want to go to college”, and now he's there working on plans to become a lawyer.

AW: And looking forward, what are your aspirations?

MT: I'm actually in the process of partnering on a new business idea that I'm not yet ready to let out of the bag, but once again it is something tourism related that will add value to our nation.