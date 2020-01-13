10 things that you should always have in your car

WE all have a stash of personal care essentials that never leaves our handbags because we just don't know when we will need them. Well, auto mechanic and car enthusiast Roshane Holness wants women to take a similar approach when it comes to certain car essentials. Below he shares a list of supplies that will come in handy.

1. A spare tyre and associated accessories

A flat tyre is one of the most common car troubles that motorists will experience. This is why having a spare tyre and associated accessories, such as a sturdy jack and a lug wrench, should always be in your car.

2. Tyre air gauge

You may not have a punctured tyre, but a tyre that is low on air can be equally annoying. Outside of the convenience of not having to find a service station for air, there is also the added benefits of keeping your tyres fully inflated which improves gas mileage and reduces the risk of tyre explosions as well.

3. Jumper cables

A dead battery is another common reason why drivers are left stranded on the road. If your battery is still able to hold some charge, then a jumper cable may be all you need to get back on the road. So make sure you have one on hand when a Good Samaritan stops by.

4. Flashlight

Unfortunately, car troubles can arise at unexpected hours of the night and sometimes even in dark places. This is why a flashlight should always be in your kit to provide much-needed light so that if you can yourself, or if you get assistance, you can complete repairs when necessary. Also, make sure that you always have some extra batteries for it as well.

5. Fire extinguisher (small)

It's not often that your car will catch fire, but a fire extinguisher will be your best bet to put out fires that might follow a car crash. These small fires, if not attended to immediately, can cause great damage — and not only to vehicles involved in the collision alone.

6. Engine fluids

You are encouraged to check your car fluid levels daily and to have your car serviced every so often, but life happens and you just don't know when something might end up leaking. Just in case that happens, a supply of engine oil, coolant and transmission fluid could facilitate you reaching your destination or a repair shop so you can complete the repairs.

7. Rope, towing strap or chain

Sometimes the problem requires professional intervention. However, you might not be able to get the assistance you need immediately, as such you will need to move the vehicle from where it broke down. A family member, friend or maybe even a Good Samaritan might offer to tow you to your destination. If this opportunity arises you will need one of these accessories to connect your car to their vehicle. This should save you a pretty penny because tow services can be expensive.

8. Empty fuel container

Things malfunction on a car all the time, even new ones. Just in case your needle stops working or you misjudged just how far the gas in your car would get you, an empty container that can be sealed easily could come in handy. As tempting as it may be, never keep fuel in the car because it has the potential to be hazardous, especially if there is a crash and a fire.

9. Bulbs

Bulbs burn out, but unfortunately you don't always get a warning. The lights on your car are particularly important when driving at night or early morning when it's still dark. Having spare bulbs on hand could also save you from getting a ticket in the event a bulb goes out on you unexpectedly at night.

10. Reflective caution sign

Unfortunately, we don't get to choose where or when our cars break down and sometimes they do at night in dark places. For your safety as well as that of other road users, having reflectors handy would make you more visible to other road users. This will reduce the likelihood of an accident.