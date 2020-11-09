13 foods to keep you going instead of energy drinks

ENERGY drinks have become many people's go-to when they're exhausted, as they're convenient, work quickly, and give the boost you crave. But hidden in the list of ingredients are chemicals and additives that you may not be too keen on ingesting, and this is where food substitutes come in.

If you could identify foods that boost your energy, and could consume those instead of energy drinks, would you? They may not be as convenient as grabbing a can of energy-boosting caffeine drink, but these foods work just the same.

Leafy green vegetables

These are packed with vitamins C and A, and contain depression-fighting compounds. They are a low-calorie addition to your diet and help to relieve fatigue and raise your energy levels.

Beans

Classified as lean protein, beans contain iron, B vitamins and amino acids that boost your energy. They also contain fibre that will slow down digestion, which results in energy lasting longer in your body.

Apples

Apples contain fibre, vitamin C and antioxidants which increase energy. They also contain fructose which is usually quickly converted to energy.

Lean meats

Skinless chicken, turkey and other lean cuts of meat contain the amino acid tyrosine, which helps fight fatigue. They also have lots of iron, B vitamins and the protein your muscles need for endurance.

Whole grains

Consuming carbohydrates will give you a quick energy boost, which makes them great before a long workout. However, white bread and white rice, which are refined, won't last long. Choose refined carbs like brown rice, oats or wholewheat bread instead.

Sweet pepper

Lovely for preparing meals and garnishing different dishes, this brightly coloured pepper is a rich source of vitamin C which will help you to feel less fatigued. It also contains fibre and vitamin B6.

Ripe bananas

A grab-and-go fruit that is best eaten in the morning, bananas will boost your energy levels because they are comprised mostly of sugars (glucose, fructose and sucrose) and fibre.

Fish

Fish is great for your muscles because they are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and protein, which can help you maintain those high energy levels.

Foods rich in antioxidants

Red grapes, cranberries, tomatoes and onions contain many of the vitamins and minerals known to strengthen the immune system.

Chia seeds

Chia seeds have the right proportion of protein, fats and fibre to give your body an energy boost.

Yoghurt

Yoghurt contains lactose, a milk sugar which is easily used for energy. It is also packed with protein. This will help to reduce the speed at which lactose is absorbed, thereby making energy last longer.

Water

If you want to increase your energy levels, you should make sure to keep your body hydrated.

Green tea

Like coffee, green tea contains caffeine, but it also has the amino acid L-theanine, which can aid in alertness and memory.