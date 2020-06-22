5 great hair masks you can make in your kitchen
IN between salon services it's always good to deep treat your hair yourself at home, and the products you need for this are right in your yard or kitchen cupboard.
These will help promote growth, repair damage, tame frizz, eliminate dandruff, and much more, and include:
Aloe vera
Many of us have this plant in our backyards, and it's a good hair and skin balm. Aloe vera has been used extensively in hair products due to the high amount of minerals, vitamins and other substances linked to hair growth and nutrition that it contains. Aloe vera is also abundant in copper and zinc, which are important in hair growth.
Method: As a pre-shampoo treatment, remove the gel from the plant and apply to hair, and cover with a steam cap. Leave on for 20 minutes then shampoo and condition as usual. You can also use aloe vera as a conditioner by combining it with the hair oil of your choice, and applying the mixture to your hair after a shampoo. Leave on for 20 minutes, then rinse and style.
Mayonnaise/yoghurt
Some people will say it's a myth that they help, but others who have used mayonnaise or yoghurt as a conditioner have indeed left with softer hair, so it doesn't hurt to try. The secret may be in the egg protein.
Method: After shampooing, apply mayo or yoghurt liberally to the hair and cover with a steam cap. Leave on for 15 minutes then rinse and style. Note that while the smell isn't everybody's cup of tea, using an oil like coconut oil afterwards will mask it. Also note that you should be using plain yoghurt, and not the flavoured kind.
Castor oil
Castor oil is a good hair thickener, and can be used in a hot oil treatment to add shine and moisture to the hair.
Method: Warm oil, then apply to hair either as a pre-or post-shampoo treatment. Cover with a steam cap and leave on for 20-30 minutes. Condition as usual.
Vinegar
Suffering from dandruff flakes? Vinegar is a tried and true solution for the itching.
Method: Dilute a couple tablespoons of apple cider vinegar with warm water, and after shampooing, apply the mixture to your scalp. Gently massage into the scalp and leave on for a few minutes, then rinse. Note that combining vinegar with a protein like egg, or with avocado, will be a great treatment for your hair, and will leave it feeling clean and fresh.
Tea tree oil
This is a great solution for itchy scalp — you know, like that itch that happens just before a relaxer.
Method: Apply tea tree oil to the scalp using a cotton swab, and in a few minutes the itching will disappear. Before the relaxer make sure that you base your scalp with Vaseline.
Tea tree oil also moisturises your scalp, so you can put some in a spray bottle with water for a daily moisturising spritz.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy