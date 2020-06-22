5 great hair masks you can make in your kitchen

IN between salon services it's always good to deep treat your hair yourself at home, and the products you need for this are right in your yard or kitchen cupboard.

These will help promote growth, repair damage, tame frizz, eliminate dandruff, and much more, and include:

Aloe vera

Many of us have this plant in our backyards, and it's a good hair and skin balm. Aloe vera has been used extensively in hair products due to the high amount of minerals, vitamins and other substances linked to hair growth and nutrition that it contains. Aloe vera is also abundant in copper and zinc, which are important in hair growth.

Method: As a pre-shampoo treatment, remove the gel from the plant and apply to hair, and cover with a steam cap. Leave on for 20 minutes then shampoo and condition as usual. You can also use aloe vera as a conditioner by combining it with the hair oil of your choice, and applying the mixture to your hair after a shampoo. Leave on for 20 minutes, then rinse and style.

Mayonnaise/yoghurt

Some people will say it's a myth that they help, but others who have used mayonnaise or yoghurt as a conditioner have indeed left with softer hair, so it doesn't hurt to try. The secret may be in the egg protein.

Method: After shampooing, apply mayo or yoghurt liberally to the hair and cover with a steam cap. Leave on for 15 minutes then rinse and style. Note that while the smell isn't everybody's cup of tea, using an oil like coconut oil afterwards will mask it. Also note that you should be using plain yoghurt, and not the flavoured kind.

Castor oil

Castor oil is a good hair thickener, and can be used in a hot oil treatment to add shine and moisture to the hair.

Method: Warm oil, then apply to hair either as a pre-or post-shampoo treatment. Cover with a steam cap and leave on for 20-30 minutes. Condition as usual.

Vinegar

Suffering from dandruff flakes? Vinegar is a tried and true solution for the itching.

Method: Dilute a couple tablespoons of apple cider vinegar with warm water, and after shampooing, apply the mixture to your scalp. Gently massage into the scalp and leave on for a few minutes, then rinse. Note that combining vinegar with a protein like egg, or with avocado, will be a great treatment for your hair, and will leave it feeling clean and fresh.

Tea tree oil

This is a great solution for itchy scalp — you know, like that itch that happens just before a relaxer.

Method: Apply tea tree oil to the scalp using a cotton swab, and in a few minutes the itching will disappear. Before the relaxer make sure that you base your scalp with Vaseline.

Tea tree oil also moisturises your scalp, so you can put some in a spray bottle with water for a daily moisturising spritz.