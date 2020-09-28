5 home-made scrubs to revive your skin

WE'VE all heard the myths, trusted the stories and believed the promises on the Internet — the claims that a certain cream or a certain essential oil would cure all our problems and insecurities. Yet these claims prove themselves untrue time and time again.

But finally, after years of false promises and being led on by the beauty industry, here you have it — a list of simple, affordable scrubs to tend to all your needs, whether it be oily skin, persistent acne, or a tired face in need of rejuvenation. They are all tried and sworn for by the experts — the women who have used them and have gotten beautiful skin.

Lemon scrub

Blackheads are a woman's mortal enemy. Do you ever feel as though there's no cure for these unmoving little pests that all the name-brand products swear to destroy? Meet your saviour — a half teaspoon of lemon or lime juice, a tablespoon of salt, and a teaspoon of water, and you're on your way to clear-pore paradise. Who knew it would be this easy?

Brightening oatmeal scrub

Do you ever feel like a used plastic bag — dull and torn-up and in need of a spa day? This four-ingredient face scrub is the cure. Combine ¼ cup honey, ½ tbsp brown sugar, ¼ cup milk, and ½ cup oatmeal; mix until you've achieved a thick, grainy texture. The best skin of your life awaits.

Fresh cucumber scrub

Many of us suffer from oily skin, and it's definitely not enjoyable. Consider cucumber, a staple in beauty and skin care industry since what seems like the beginning of time. In a container, mix a cup of white sugar, ¾ cup of chopped cucumber, and ¼ cup of coconut or olive oil. Cool, fresh skin doesn't seem unattainable anymore.

Exfoliating sugar scrub

The sugar scrub is arguably the most famous of all scrubs and exfoliants. It clears your pores like nothing else can, leaving your skin feeling younger, cleaner and simply better. With a ½ cup of sugar, ½ cup of coconut oil, and an optional couple drops of an essential oil of your choice, your skin will feel minty fresh and good as new.

Turmeric face scrub

Acne is undoubtedly one of the most unfortunate beauty problems to befall humanity. It feels like it's only ever affected you, and a permanent solution has yet to make its way to the public. With its anti-inflammatory properties, turmeric might just be the solution for you. Mix ½ teaspoon of turmeric (powder or plant) with a tablespoon of honey and leave on your skin for 10-15 minutes. This solution helps soothe irritated skin and may even prevent future breakouts.