5 things a certified holistic nutritionist wishes your doctors told you about PCOS

IN my practice I interact with women who have been diagnosed with PCOS daily.

PCOS — Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome — is a group of symptoms caused by hormonal imbalances. It is believed that one in 10 women have PCOS and symptoms can range from weight gain, sleep disturbance, irregular menses, anxiety, depression, and infertility.

Most women who come to see me for PCOS weight-related issues share a very common experience — being told by their doctors that if they want to lose weight all they have to do is diet and exercise. This is completely wrong, harmful, and does not work, leaving these women feeling guilty, overwhelmed, and defeated when they don't see changes on the scale.

Before I assess what my clients put in their mouths, I assess what they put in their minds, unravelling the false truths, myths, and fake stories they may have told themselves as a critical first step forward.

Myth 1: You did something to develop PCOS

No, PCOS isn't some punishment for having an extra scoop of ice cream. It is a hormonal condition that you are predisposed to because of your genetics. You were born with the gene which responded to the modern-day environment causing your PCOS symptoms to present. The amazing thing about the PCOS gene is that just as how it can be switched on, it can be switched off.

Myth 2: Diet and exercise are what are needed to lose weight

Yes and no. It is valuable to remember that the weight is just a symptom of PCOS, not the root cause, and until you treat the root cause you will continue to struggle. Also, if done incorrectly, improper dieting and frequent exercise can worsen your PCOS symptoms.

Myth 3: You can't have a natural pregnancy

Fertility can be challenging, but it isn't impossible. The truth is that many women with PCOS don't ovulate, or ovulate irregularly, which makes it hard to track the right time to have sex so the sperm can meet the egg. Many doctors will suggest fertility drugs which can put the baby at risk of having neonatal diabetes. Remember, the aim is to have a safe pregnancy and a healthy baby.

Myth 4: You are going to have to take pills for the rest of your life

Let me just say one thing — I am not against the use of medication. But I am concerned about the long-term use and dependency on pharmaceuticals for women with PCOS. Most women have been told by their doctors that they must take a birth control pill in order to “stop it”. Sadly, the pill does not actually fix or “stop” PCOS. It only hides its symptoms while hormonal imbalance worsens under the surface.

Myth 5: You are a failure because you have tried cleanses, weight loss pills, detox teas, and they didn't work

Those things failed because they didn't treat the root cause of the imbalance. You didn't fail at these methods, these methods failed you. You took action and did your best with the knowledge you had at that point in time. Be patient with yourself and know that your body is forgiving.

If you are a woman with PCOS, I understand how difficult it can be to do it alone especially when you are trying your best and not seeing results. Know that it isn't your fault and that your body isn't broken. It just requires a little more delicate handling. In my practice I help women diagnosed with PCOS achieve weight loss without pills, diet, or the gym.

Monique Allen, BSC, is a certified holistic nutritionist and PCOS coach. She runs a web-based practice where she helps women with PCOS lose weight without diet, the gym, or pills. If you need additional resources or personal support follow her on social media @themoniqueallen or e-mail greenleaf.calabash@gmail.com.