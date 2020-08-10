7 beauty products every woman should use

SKIN and hair care information is a dime a dozen nowadays, with the Internet and magazines chock-full of claims about what works, and what doesn't. But often, it's through trial and error that we learn what actually works for our particular skin and hair — and what claims are factual and which ones are totally fake.

There are some products that continue to make beauty lists because they're tried and true — like cocoa butter, shea butter, coconut oil and the like. There are little to no bad reviews for these products, and below aesthetician Nicola Meredith adds some others that do indeed work, and which you should aim to keep in your stockpile.

Witch hazel for under eye bags

If you have bags under your eyes, chances are you've tried everything from chilled tea bags and cucumber slices to store-bought under eye bag reducers, to no avail. But did you know that the answer lies in an affordable product that beauticians swear by?

“Witch hazel has been used by women for ages, as it has anti-inflammatory and astringent properties,” Meredith says.

Just dab a few drops under the eyes and leave for a few minutes before adding foundation, and you'll see the remarkable results.

Aloe vera for skin conditions

Many Jamaicans have this plant growing in their backyards, and use it for everything from detoxing to deep conditioning. But another reason why the aloe vera plant should be part of your life is that it's proven to be good for a range of other ailments — like sunburn, rashes, itching skin, and even as a face mask.

“The antioxidants found in the aloe vera plant have antibacterial properties which accelerate the healing of many skin conditions, help treat mouth ulcers and remove plaque, reduce constipation, may lower blood sugar in diabetics, strengthen your immune system, and improve on general wellness and health if taken as a daily supplement,” said Dr Sandra Knight, anti-ageing practitioner.

Baking soda for plaque removal

It's cheap, and has a variety of uses for cooking and cleaning, but did you know that baking soda (sodium bicarbonate) is one of the best teeth whitening and plaque reducing compounds out there?

“At least once a month, brush with pure baking soda, and you'll immediately see results,” Meredith said. “This is something that has personally worked for me, and my dentist always comments on my healthy gums and plaque-free teeth, and it's all because I use baking soda.”

Ice packs for reducing inflammation

An ice pack isn't just good for treating sports injuries, it's also good for reducing swelling and inflammation on your face. Had a rough night drinking or partying? Spent time crying and want to get rid of puffy under-eyes? An ice pack is the solution. And it doesn't have to be anything fancy — ice cubes in a towel works just as well, applied to the face for a few minutes.

Sunblock for wrinkle-free skin

Health practitioners have always preached the importance of sunblock, even for people with darker skin hues, as it protects against the sun's harmful UV rays. But sunblock isn't just for ensuring that you lower your risk for illness — it also helps reduce the skin's exposure to the sun, and prevents wrinkling and premature ageing. Applying sunblock to the face and neck areas everyday, before applying your make-up, will ensure that you have supple skin for years to come.

Exfoliating to prevent hair bumps

Hair bumps in the bikini area is something every woman dreads, and even with hair removal methods that promise to minimise or eliminate these, many women still find that they're a problem. The solution? “Simply exfoliate before your waxing session, and a few days after,” Meredith says. If you practise this religiously, hair bumps will cease to be a problem.”

She said you don't need a specific product for exfoliation — exfoliating gloves and your regular moisturising body wash work well.

Don't skimp on conditioner

“When it comes to hair products, don't be cheap, especially with your conditioner,” Meredith warned. “If you go cheap, at the end of the day you'll end up paying more when your hair is damaged, especially if you have relaxed or chemically treated hair.”

She said while it's OK to use cheaper shampoos, you should invest in a conditioner that works for your hair — and in a salon that uses a good brand.

“If the salon you like uses cheap or watered down conditioners, or skimps on their conditioning treatment or deep treatment supplies, walk with your own,” Meredith advises.

