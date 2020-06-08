7 do's and don'ts for working out in a mask

THE mask is now part of people's everyday uniform, as its wear is now mandatory for gatherings in public spaces. As the world returns to normal, we have had to adjust to living with COVID-19, and part of that adjustment is taking every precaution to prevent its spread. So from schools, to restaurants, to bars and social events, mask wearing will become a standard.

But what about wearing masks while exercising?



One worry that has been raised, based on various social media posts, is that wearing a mask for long periods, or in humid conditions like what will obtain in a gym, can cause the wearer to inhale carbon dioxide and get sick.



But this claim — that wearing a mask can cause hypercapnia (a condition of abnormally elevated carbon dioxide levels in the blood) — has been proven false.



“There's no evidence that wearing a mask causes hypercapnia, or that masks can trap the virus and lead to an infection in the brain,” assured an Associated Press fact-check on the topic, part of ongoing efforts to fact-check misinformation that is shared widely online.



“Keep in mind that many people —for example, surgeons or certain kinds of scientists—have routinely worn masks for long periods of time without clear adverse effects,” said Sarah Stanley, associate professor of infectious diseases and vaccinology at the University of California, Berkeley School of Public Health.



That settled, there is still some amount of etiquette to be practised whether you're in the gym, or running a marathon. Here are some do's and don'ts for exercising with a mask on.

1. If it's difficult to breathe through a mask when running or doing other strenuous physical activity, find uncrowded areas and different times to exercise where you won't encounter others, says Mark Cameron, an infectious disease expert at Case Western Reserve University.

2. Speak to your instructor or personal trainer beforehand to see what they individually require of you. They may have to design a schedule for all persons returning to the gym, for example.

3. While there are no issues with wearing a mask while exercising, having especially a cloth mask on can make you feel extra warm. Watch out for symptoms such as lightheadedness, dizziness, numbness or tingling and shortness of breath, and stop and unmask.

4. If you have underlying conditions such as cardiovascular or respiratory conditions, or illnesses like asthma, you should be cautious about exercising with a face mask on. Talk to your doctor to see if it would be better to get a trainer at home.

5. If you haven't exercised in a while, or are a newbie to the game, monitor the intensity of your workout when exercising with a mask, to avoid symptoms like dizziness and fainting.

6. Be careful of the type of mask you choose to exercise in. Some cloth masks, for example, will restrict air flow.

7. Know that with the restrictions on breathing that wearing a mask will cause, you will not be able to push yourself as much as you would want to, or as much as you used to, because wearing the mask while exercising will make you get tired faster.