7 signs his feelings for you run deep





MEN and effectively verbalising their feelings just don't go in the same sentence — well for most at least. Some of them are just too afraid to tell you that they fall asleep thinking of you every night, or that their heart races a little when they see you or hear your name.



If his tongue is in a knot, and you want to make sure you are reading correctly what you think are obvious signs of interest, we asked relationship counsellor Wayne Powell to share telltale signs that a man's feelings run way deeper than you think. He shares six.



He overlooks your faults and accepts your poor attitude and bad behaviour



Chances are, if he wasn't so into you he would be able to call you out on your faults. But he isn't interested in that at all and in a sense, love has blinded him. He is willing to look past whatever faults you have, to embrace your more desirable qualities.



He does more for you than you do for him



He works earnestly to make you happy. Without you asking him, he goes above and beyond to make sure that you eat right, your clothes are clean, and your apartment looks decent always, even though you barely do anything for him. He not only tramples on ascribed gender roles, but he is genuinely concerned for your well-being — rubbing your feet when you get off work even though he worked much longer shifts on his feet, and drops his engagements so he can assist you with yours, etc.



He is much more considerate of your feelings than you are of his



It's hard to find selfless people these days — the kind who are willing to put others above self, but this man does that and more. He would much prefer to keep his feelings on a subject to himself than risk upsetting you with his comments. You, on the other hand, openly blab about everything, not often pausing to think how your sometimes reckless comments could make him feel.



He reaches out to you more often than you do him



He makes an effort to stay in touch. So he is always checking in — for example, he wants to know how you slept, how you're doing, how your day is going, if there is anything that he can do to make it better, etc.



He is sensitive to your need for attention



He makes himself emotionally available — taking care of you and fulfilling your need for attention and affection. He is willing to leave his house in the middle of a football game or run out on a boys' night out to help you get that mouse that you think you saw slip into your apartment.



He shares a lot with you



Men get a bad rap for not talking, but he does — to you at least. He wants you to know when something good happens first, but doesn't want to burden you with bad news even though he seems to find comfort in talking to you. He isn't afraid to share his plans for the future; chances are it's because he wants you to know he intends to keep you around forever.



He won't forget little things



He takes your feelings, opinions, concerns and desires seriously. He knows who annoys you at the office, what appointments you need to schedule, which self-care activities you want to get into, what you love about your parents, your favourite colour, pastry and places to be — because he listens. He cares about making you happy, about your well-being and the people who matter to you.