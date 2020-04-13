8 steps to taking care of your mental health during COVID-19

COVID-19 has plunged us into uncertain and challenging times. Most of us have never experienced something of this nature, and even in our own experiences of outbreaks of chikungunya, Zika virus and dengue, we consoled ourselves with the high likelihood of survival for most, and a sure mode of transmission. With information changing daily, and other countries experiencing dire effects from the onslaught of this virus, how can we stay calm and focus on doing the best we can for ourselves and our families? Let's take some time to look at how we can boost our mental health.

1. Keep up to date with factual news sources

The old saying goes, “knowledge is power” and in this situation it is very true. Keeping up to date with the most accurate facts can lessen your anxiety levels by empowering you to do things that are proven to keep you safe.

2. Limit general social media exposure

More people are sharing online now as they are at home. Many of us know people who are a joy to follow on social media because they always have a helpful, uplifting word in season, and also know people who are the opposite — whose negativity seem to suck the air out of the room. Additionally, there is preliminary data that shows that excessive social media exposure generally is linked to mental health issues like anxiety and depression. For these reasons we need to manage the amount of social media exposure we get daily. What would that look like practically? For example, limit the amount of time you spend on general social media apps such as Instagram, Facebook and Twitter to half an hour to an hour daily, while connecting with friends and loved ones more frequently using apps such as Facebook Messenger, Google Hangouts and WhatsApp.

3. Connect using technology

The connections that we experience online have become invaluable during this time. Having group chats with friends, or allowing vulnerable persons such as the elderly to talk with their relatives over video call keeps people connected. Set aside time in each day to check up on, call or video chat a friend or a relative. Share how you are feeling and what you're doing to cope. That being said, you don't always have to talk about serious things. Laughter and enjoyment are important stress relievers and hence immunity boosters!

4. Practice non-touch ways of showing love

In his now famous book, The Five Love Languages, Gary Chapman lists five main ways that persons receive love — physical touch, quality time, words of affirmation, acts of service and gifts (the quiz is available online for persons who want to know their love language). While we are unable to touch others now, there are still many ways we can show love, which people still need. Quality time can be spent on a video call. You can send a text message or an e-mail telling someone all the things about them that you admire and appreciate. You can buy groceries as an act of service, or a gift for a family member while you shop for yourself. Get creative! The more you are able to give and receive love in these ways, while adhering to the recommendations for safety, the more we will continue to feel we are in this together.

5. Eat a good diet, exercise and rest

Several studies have demonstrated the positive effects of exercise on anxiety, depression and stress generally. Through the production of “feel good” chemicals called endorphins, exercise boosts mood and dissipates nervousness immediately after. With regularity, those improvements can be maintained long term. Getting a diet rich in vegetables and fruits and low in refined food products also improves your body's performance and combats the ups and downs one can get from eating foods that are high in sugars and simple starches. But how can you achieve this while stuck at home? Simple things like dancing until sweaty and tired to fast music for five songs a day, is exercise! Frozen and canned vegetables are a reasonable alternative now when you aren't able to go out to get fresh produce as often. Sleep is also very critical for the brain to regenerate, so set a bedtime and stick to it!

6. Boost your faith and practice relaxation techniques

Now, more than ever, engaging your spirituality is going to be critical. Feeling connected to God will help to weather these troubling times, providing comfort and reassurance. Practising relaxation techniques is also helpful. Basic techniques like breathing deeply for four seconds, holding for two seconds, and breathing out for four seconds several times can help you reset and feel calmer.

7. Help the vulnerable

Find ways to help vulnerable groups like the elderly, children and persons with disabilities. You can volunteer to collect medication for an elderly person so they don't have to go out, and leave it on their verandah after sanitising the package. You can send credit to their phone so they can make calls without having to buy phonecards. Children need special attention during these times; encourage them to share their feelings and let them know they are safe.

8. Adhere to recommendations on how to stay safe

You can make a big difference to the fight against COVID-19 by following the recommendations of the public health officials. Having to deal with the mental strain of contracting the illness and then spreading it to more vulnerable people is very difficult. In the reverse, doing your part and knowing you're helping to keep yourself, loved ones and the wider community safe is a great boost for your mental health.

Dr Danielle Nelson is a medical doctor and psychiatrist at the Edgewater Medical Centre, 3 Debbie Avenue, Bridgeport, St Catherine.