8 uncool things you may have to do to make your budget

WHATEVER your financial goals are, chances are achieving your budget will require that you make a great deal of sacrifice. This means that sometimes you may need to do some uncool things to make it work.

But choosing where to make these cuts is not always easy on your own. Personal finance expert Vaughn Levy has made eight recommendations on where you can make these cuts.

Buy in bulk

Buying in bulk many times is cheaper than shopping at an actual wholesale or supermarket, as you can buy things at a reduced cost. Most wholesalers don't have as wide a variety of goods and you cannot self-serve, and so you cannot get to examine the quality you're getting. Fact is, buying goods in bulk from your regular supermarket or large wholesaler may make more sense than visiting a wholesale or your supermarket retailer weekly.

Drive a small car

If you need a personal car then you should think small and fuel-efficient. The more expensive your car is, then chances are the higher your insurance premium will be. Additionally, replacing car parts and making repairs on more expensive cars may see you spending much more than you would on a smaller car.

Rent out your car

Sometimes you may need to rent out your car and take the bus. If you live and work somewhere where buses are easily accessible, then you should consider giving up the convenience of your car to make some money.

Wear uniforms (if you get these at work)

It might not be your ideal situation, but if you have uniforms for work then wear them. Alter them to make you comfortable if needs be, but stop investing in clothes for work when you have uniforms.

Stay longer at home/consider moving back home

Living in a trendy area or even a regular apartment in the urban area can eat into quite a bit of your income. But staying at home longer, or if you already left, moving back home, will help you to save some money not just on rent, but on food and other expenses as well.

Have creative 'outings'

You only live once, and while that may be true, sometimes instead of spending money on some types of entertainment, consider doing this at home. So instead of going to the movies, sign into your Netflix account (or a friend's) and relax with some popcorn or whatever other snacks you and your friend or significant other likes.

Eat out less

It can be quite tempting to eat out, especially when your days are so busy and well, all your friends are doing it. It is convenient, yes, but sometimes eating out can be quite pricey, and consistently doing this throughout the month can rack up quite the expense. Consider setting aside some time on your day off for meal prep — prepare at least two meals for the week so that you will need to buy less.

Self-care at home

Sometimes we have all the products and equipment at home but just because we are expected to fit in, we engage professional services all the time. The recommendation is not to cut them out altogether, but to find ways to eliminate some expenses. So, for example, if you are going to sew in extensions or get styled, you could wash and dry your hair at home to save on this additional service charge. Ask your hubby to wash and massage your feet instead of going to a nail technician, and use facial masks and other hydrating masks for face care.