Black seed oil benefits

Dear Donovan,

I need to know the difference between black seeds in capsule form and black seed oil. I have an old mother in her late 70s with arthritis and toothache. How do I administer it? I used to have knee aches too, as well as hot flashes and inflammatory issues.

Kindly assist.

Black seed (Nigella sativa) is a plant which is native to the south-western part of Asia. The seed of this plant has been used to make medicine for over 2000 years. The seeds are produced in the fruit of the plant and have a slightly bitter taste. These seeds are popular in many Middle Eastern and Indian dishes. Black seed has been used for headaches, toothaches, nasal congestion, inflammation, gas, allergies, flu, asthma, etc.

Black seed oil is pressed from the seeds of the black seed plant and one of the key compounds of black seed oil is thymoquinone. This compound has antioxidant and anti-inflamatory properties. It may also have tumour-reducing properties as well. Research has shown that black seed oil may be helpful in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, nasal congestion, diabetes, asthma, obesity, poor skin tone, etc.

I see where you want to know the difference between black seed oil in capsule form and black seed oil. Essentially, black seed oil in capsule form is designed to be swallowed for medicinal purposes, and usually comes in a prescribed dosage. The liquid form is usually used for cooking or for beauty applications. Applying the black seed oil topically to the skin can improve the skin tone.

For your mom, the best remedy for arthritis and pain is to take two black seed capsules one to two times daily. However, it is a good idea to tell her doctor that she is taking these capsules, especially if she is taking other medication. You would definitely not want any negative interaction between the black seed oil and her other medication.

In addition, taking black seed oil capsules can sometimes lead to stomach upset, constipation, and vomiting. It is therefore important to use high-quality black seed oil capsules with 100 per cent black seed oil.

Good luck.

