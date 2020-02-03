Brake safety





YOUR vehicle's brake system is one of the most important safety components on it. You rely on it hundreds of times each day to safely and efficiently slow down or stop your automobile at a moment's notice. Unfortunately, too many motorists, according to auto mechanic Roshane Holness, neglect to maintain their brakes even though they are aware that failing brakes put them, the occupants of the vehicle, and other road users at risk of serious injury and death.



“Brakes are those things that you can't do without on your vehicle. In general, your mechanic will tell you that you need to change your brake pads when the linings have worn down to three or four milimetres; however, if the squeal comes before this then you should change your brake pads, as this, too, will prevent damage to your rotors,” Holness told All Woman.



If you also want to ensure that you extend the lifespan of your vehicle, there are some general care options, such as dropping some of your bad driving habits, that Holness says will keep your brakes in tip-top shape for much longer.



Stop speeding

Speeding is the number one reason for brakes wearing prematurely. Bringing your car to a complete halt when you are speeding requires the brakes to convert over 30 per cent more energy than it would need to if you were driving within the speed limit.



Keep your distance

If you are driving too close to someone, to ensure that you don't collide with their vehicle you may need to apply excessive force to your brakes for the vehicle to stop much sooner. Slamming on the brakes too often and too hard wears down the brake pads quickly.



Plan ahead

Driving requires focus — this means keeping your eyes on the road and taking note of signs, the lights that are active on the traffic light, and the vehicles in front of you. When you take note of these signs, you can react on time. For example, instead of having to engage the brakes you can take your foot off the gas pedal and watch your car naturally slow down.



Flush your brakes

Flush and bleed your brakes at least once every two years, especially if your vehicle is an older model. When you do this the brakes will operate much more efficiently, as well as it will extend the life of the internal components.



“Flushing the vehicle is an important part of brake system care; it involves removing all the brake fluid and replacing it. Brake bleeding, on the other hand, is removing a portion of the liquid to allow trapped air bubbles to escape,” Holness explained.



As far as flushing goes, Holness said that process is most necessary, especially since brake fluid naturally attracts water. Repeatedly using the brakes or applying emergency brakes will, therefore, result in more moisture (water) getting into the brake fluid — and since water has a much lower boiling point than the brake fluid, it creates air bubbles. This will make the brake pedal feel spongy as well as reduce the effectiveness of the brakes.



Don't travel with all that weight

Keep your car as light as possible. The more weight your car has, the harder the brakes will work when you want to stop and the faster your brakes will wear. Some car customisations may also increase the weight of your car, so you should also consider not opting for these.