Cellulite reducing exercises

CELLULITE anywhere, whether on your butt, thighs or arms, can be quite an eyesore, and for many women with cellulite, it significantly impacts their self-esteem. While personal and fitness trainer Gisel Harrow says there isn't a foolproof strategy to tackle these unattractive lumps and dimples, with the right combination of exercises you can achieve results, especially as your body gets more toned and your skin gets tighter.

“Cellulite affects men and women alike, but we tend to see it more on women,” Harrow said. “It is characterised by lumpy fat that bulges through the skin and can affect people of all body shapes and sizes, but is usually most often seen in overweight people.”

She recommends that the best strategy to arrest these lumps and bumps is the right cardio exercises and a solid meal plan.

“With the exercise regimen, you will promote muscle gain which will make the body much leaner, thereby reducing cellulite. Proper nutrition, on the other hand, will be necessary to ensure that the lymphatic and circulatory systems are properly flushed, and that oxygen flows to the areas that are most plagued by cellulite,” she explains.

Start with these five recommended exercises:

Cardio — interval training

“This is also referred to as high-intensity interval training, and basically means varying the intensity of your workout activity. It is one of the most effective ways to burn body fat,” Harrow said.

A routine like this should always start off with warm-up, stretches, and light movements such as jogging. This will then be accompanied by a series of workouts such as jogging and sprinting in different combinations, done with a short rest time, allowing for body recovery in-between.

Plie squats

Make sure that your toes are faced diagonally outwards and that when you squat down, you are engaging your thighs. Imagine that your knees need to open wide as you sit down, but keep your chest open and up. DO NOT hunch over forward! Stay tall. Do three sets of 15 to 20 repetitions.

Body weight squats

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart; then slowly lower your body by bending the hips and knees until the thighs are at least parallel to the floor. Make sure the heels do not rise off the floor. Press through the heels to return to a standing position. Do three sets of 12-15 repetitions.

Walking

This is one of the most effective exercises that can burn fat and tone your legs. Try to cover at least 10,000 steps daily.

Strength training

The more muscle you have, the less fat you will have to burn, which will reduce the possibility of unattractive cellulite. Some exercises that help iron away that cottage cheese appearance include:

•Step-ups

For this exercise, find a bench or step and place your right foot on the elevated surface. Now, step up until the right leg is straight, then return to start. Repeat and aim for 10-12 reps on each side for three sets.

•Side lunges

Stand straight with your legs a little more than shoulder-width apart. Now, shift your weight to one leg like you're sitting in a squat, then return to start position. Do three sets of 12 repetitions on each leg. You can use dumbbell or barbell (on your upper back) to intensify the movement, or you can use your body weight and increase the repetitions.

As it relates to maintaining proper nutrition, make sure that you are eating a low-fat diet. This should consist of lean proteins and veggies. You should also avoid or limit your intake of sugar, starches, alcohol, processed foods and sugary fruit. Also, lowering your overall carb consumption while increasing your intake of foods with low glycaemic index have also shown to aid in weight loss.

