Dear Donovan,

I am a Type 2 diabetic and I recently started taking cerasee tea which is helping me control my blood sugar levels. I would like to know if I can take it long term as it does not give me the same side effects as taking conventional medication. What other teas can I take for diabetes?

Also, I am underweight and very slim and would like to gain a few more healthy pounds. I am eating cornmeal porridge but I'm reading online not to take too much because corn is not good for you. Does it contain B vitamins, what are the other nutritional benefits?

Another question, is refined or unrefined coconut oil better for weight gain?

And is creamed coconut or tinned coconut milk better for weight gain?

Cerasee, scientifically know as momordica charantia, is a popular herb in Jamaica, which is prepared as a tea and used for the treatment of many ailments including diabetes. Several studies have shown that cerasee can repair damaged beta cells in the pancreas, increase insulin levels, and also inhibit the absorption of glucose. It is therefore a general conclusion that cerasee is helpful in the control of blood sugar.

However, there has been some speculation that the long term use of cerasee can cause liver damage. However, I have not seen any scientific study to support this claim.

That said, I would suggest that in addition to drinking cerasee, you could also use diet and exercise to help in the control of your diabetes. Also, to be sure about not getting any ill effects from cerasee, sometimes you could give yourself some time off from it. I believe cerasee can be used long term; however, taking breaks from it periodically might be wise.

In addition to cerasee, there are some other herbs which have been proven to control blood sugar levels. These include cinnamon, turmeric, green tea and black tea.

I see where you also want to put on some weight. If you want to put on weight you will have to increase your calorie intake so that your body can store some of this extra food. Corn is a good source of energy, vitamins, minerals and fibre. It is also a good source of B vitamins in addition to minerals such as zinc, magnesium, copper, iron and manganese. Also, corn is a good source of antioxidants and carotenoids.

In terms of coconut oil, the unrefined and the refined are usually used for different purposes.The refined oil is usually used for cooking and baking while the unrefined oil is usually used in salads and shakes, etc. I would therefore say that the unrefined oil might be better for your weight gain programme.

The creamed coconut, which is just coconut milk extracted with water, would be much more healthy than the tinned coconut milk. I would therefore recommend the coconut cream for your weight gain programme.

Overall, an increase in food intake could result in weight gain. However, it is important to eat in a healthy way, especially since you are a diabetic and you do not want your sugar levels to go too high.

Good luck.

