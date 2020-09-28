Could your 'WAP' be a sign of a gynaecological Infection?

EVEN if you don't listen to rap music, by now you should know that WAP does not stand for Worship and Praise. We can't write the actual meaning here, but essentially, WAP is a celebration of vaginal lubrication.

Having a WAP is good thing, because regular vaginal discharge performs several important functions for our reproductive systems. But, as consultant obstetrician/gynaecologist Dr Jordan Hardie notes, vaginal discharge can quite often be a source of great concern for women.

Is your WAP normal, or is it a sign of an infection? Dr Hardie explains what healthy WAP looks like:

“The normal vaginal discharge varies throughout the menstrual cycle,” he says. “In the early phase of the cycle, just after the end of the menstrual period, it is usually white, dry and sticky, and as a woman approaches the ovulatory phase of her cycle it increases in volume and becomes stretchy and clear, which after the ovulatory period returns to a more dry consistency as the menstrual period approaches.”

Dr Hardie points out that, while the amount of normal discharge varies from woman to woman, a sudden increase in wetness can be a sign of an infection.

“Vaginal infections or conditions that increase vaginal discharge include bacterial vaginosis, trichomoniasis infection, gonorrhoea, or chlamydia. Women with these conditions sometimes show no other symptoms but increased discharge,” he notes.

“A foreign body in the vagina, such as a forgotten tampon, may also cause this.”

While it is normal to feel extremely lubricated when sexually aroused, Dr Hardie says there are several red flags that should indicate that you need to see a gynaecologist immediately.

“If your vaginal discharge becomes watery or frothy, this is a red flag,” he says. “Also, if your vaginal discharge changes colour and is now yellow, green, grey, appears like cottage cheese or curdled milk, develops an odour that is fishy, offensive, or differs from your usual odour, these are all signs that you should see a doctor.”

But even with all the changes that can happen to your discharge, Dr Hardie maintains that discharge is very important, as vaginal dryness could signify a different set of issues.

“Having a dry vagina most of the time in a woman who is not menopausal is not normal,” he clarifies. “If a woman notices that she is dryer than normal she should also try to determine if there is a variation during her cycle, and if there are any other associated symptoms, such as hot flashes.”

The doctor points out that dryness can cause pain during intercourse, among other issues in the reproductive and urinary tracts.

So while you don't necessarily want to need a bucket and a mop, there is nothing wrong with having some good “macaroni-in-a-pot WAP”.