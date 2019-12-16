Could your birth control be making you depressed?

MANY women rely on birth control to prevent or reduce the likelihood of them getting pregnant, or for help with managing hormonal imbalance. Unfortunately, while they may do a fine job of blocking ovulation, hormonal birth control and other hormonal contraceptives such as IUDs have been fingered by many women as the likely cause of a variety of mood disorders and even depression.



But is there any truth to this? Obstetrician-gynaecologist Dr Robyn Khemlani said that while mood swings are stated as a side effect, there is very little scientific evidence to support claims that birth control and other forms of contraceptives may trigger depression in women who use them.

“One of the possible side effects of birth control pills is, indeed, a change in mood. Therefore if you have a history of depression you may not be able to continue to take birth control pills if your depression worsens,” Dr Khemlani told All Woman.



She was quick to point out, however, that there is no definitive link in science to show that the two are linked in any way at all.



“Studies show that this [depression] is not a common, or likely, side effect. The results of a study published in 2013 show that young women using the birth control pill and other hormonal methods were no more likely to be depressed than other young women; however, the study pointed out that irritability and mood swings which can occur as a side effect of the oral contraceptive pill are very different from depression and suicide attempts,” Dr Khemlani reasoned.



But while the main conclusion coming out of the studies would downplay the claims of women that their use of contraceptives has led to an onset of depressive feelings, Dr Khemlani said that there is no denying that users of birth control may experience changes in mood which many have incorrectly defined as depression.



“It has been shown by other studies that women taking hormonal birth control were more likely to report worsening mood, fatigue and mood swings. This could mean that women may be describing their feeling while using birth control as depression because of the inconsistent use of the word,” Dr Khemlani explained.



She reasoned that the changes in mood that women experience while using the various hormonal contraceptives could also be due to variance in pill/device formulations.



“The reason why there is believed to be a link between birth control pills and emotional turbulence is greater sensitivity to changes with the levels of oestrogen and other hormones, stress from the need to avoid pregnancy and to take the pill as prescribed, and heightened perception of possible symptoms among women with existing depression, anxiety, or other mental health conditions,” Dr Khemlani explained.



But while the truth remains elusive, with an increase in women approaching their mental health professionals for help with coping with symptoms of depression, Dr Khemlani maintains that women should never ignore symptoms that they believe are depressive because their doctors may be able to find a more ideal contraceptive method for them.



“If you experience any side effects, including mood swings or worsening depression especially for a period of longer than three months, you should consult with your physician for advice. It may just mean that your birth control pill needs to be changed,” Dr Khemlani said.



She said going off scientific evidence, she would conclude that depression isn't a common side effect of birth control pills as several studies have maintained that the link between the two is unclear. However, this does not make the claims of women, who are users of hormonal contraception, any less valid. She recommends that all reports should be thoroughly investigated and the necessary interventions made to enhance to quality of life of these women.