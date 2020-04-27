Diet for losing belly fat

Dear Donovan,

I just started working out. I do abs and cardio for half-hour daily but I know 80 per cent of the results will come from what I eat, and 20 per cent will be from my workouts. I don't know how to plan a meal schedule so I can start seeing results. I am living in Jamaica. What can I eat daily to help to lose the belly fat and maintain my weight?

Your help will be greatly appreciated.

Based on my experience, I have found that the most effective weight loss programme is one that incorporates both exercise and a meal plan. However, I do agree with you that the diet is about 80 per cent of the weight loss process.



I am happy that you are doing your abs and cardio, however, I want you to be aware that exercise can make you hungry. Many people who are just focusing on their exercise programme might burn 1000 calories at the gym and go home and eat a large meal of 1500 calories – so you see the potential problem. It is definitely wise to avoid this pitfall.



I see where you would like to lose some weight, especially in the stomach area. However, I am wondering why your stomach region is large in the first place. Are you eating poorly? A large amount of belly fat is definitely not good. Belly fat is associated with many lifestyle disorders such as diabetes, hypertension, stroke, etc, so your large gut must go immediately.



I must tell you that when you go on your weight loss programme you will lose weight overall, and not just in your stomach region. Along with your weight loss programme I would also suggest that you do a four- to five-day detox programme. This will help to clear the gut of unwanted faeces and food substances. In many cases a large stomach is a sign that there is a back-up of faeces.



In order to lose weight you will have to reduce your calorie intake and force the body to use up some of the reserve fat. As far as calories go, you can cut calories by eating less or by changing the kind of foods you were eating before. However, there is a chance that you are going to feel some degree of hunger. This is normal and this gives you an idea that the programme is working. In a general way, if you cut your calorie intake by 500 calories each day you will get a weight loss of one pound after a week. Since you did not give me a general idea of how you are currently eating, I am unable to give you a specific weight loss programme, but I can give you some general advice that I am sure you will find helpful.



Along with your detox programme, for the first two weeks I would suggest that you cut your regular food portions in half. The amount of food you were taking for breakfast could be cut in half and the amount of lunch you normally take could also be cut in half. In some cases, lunch could be cut into two portions and one portion used for dinner. By cutting the portions you are also cutting the calories – and you will create weight loss.



In addition, what you could also do is take this opportunity to introduce more healthy foods into your diet. So instead of fried food, white carbohydrates, pastries and sodas, you could consume more fruits, vegetables, vegetable juices, whole grains, yoghurt, salads, soups etc. It is always important to go at your own pace, but in order to get weight loss you will have to reduce calories.



Over time while you are doing your programme, you will notice that your stomach is getting flatter and softer. You will have to continue to do your abs and cardio in order to tighten up the stomach muscles. Since you were doing your exercise programme before I would suggest you increase the intensity or the number of days you exercise in order to get more results from your exercise programme. Exercise will definitely help you to cut calories and speed up your weight loss process. Hopefully, over time your diet and exercise programmes will become a lifestyle.



Good luck.

