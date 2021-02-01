Don't allow your insecurities to kill your relationship

ALTHOUGH a lot of women are sceptical when it comes to their men maintaining good relationships with members of the opposite sex without crossing the line, it is possible.

Of course, we cannot blame them for being wary about such a thing actually happening and who can fault them if they get a queasy feeling or some level of insecurity watching their boos being just a tad bit too close to other women.

When you find someone who really pulls your heartstrings and can totally rock your world, then you will want to do everything to ensure that no one comes and rocks that romantic boat.

However, most times the enemy is not outside, but actually within. Unchecked insecurities in a relationship can create a toxic environment which will eventually lead to unnecessary arguments and eventually a break-up.

A lot of women find it hard to believe – no matter how much their partner pledges their love and devotion, that the man has eyes only for them.

It is even harder for them to accept when that same man is close to another woman, who in their eyes seems to be sexier and even more attractive than they are. It doesn't even matter that the object of her insecurity has her own man, she has already convinced herself that something is going on.

When insecurity rears its ugly head, then it is time to tackle it head on and not allow it to mess with your relationship.

First of all, you need to have a very important 'conversation' with yourself… this one is all on you and not on your partner.

If he hasn't given you any reason to doubt him, then don't go creating one.

Don't go borrowing trouble; instead spend time working on your own issues. If you think his female friend is outdressing or spending more time on looking good, then do something about it!

Whatever it takes for you to feel good about yourself, do it. Wear make-up, put yourself together more attractively, and do some exercises to keep your body in shape.

Do some research… find out why you are so insecure in the relationship. Do you have issues of your own that won't allow you to trust your partner's sincerity? Could it be that at one time you were the other woman in someone else's relationship, so now you are expecting the same thing to happen to you?

If that's the case, forgive yourself; it's time to put the past behind you and focus on what you do have now. Lady luck has smiled your way and has given you someone of your own – enjoy it and stop coming up with ways to destroy it.

Instead of spending your time thinking up scenarios or wondering about the extent of his relationship with his female friend, then find creative ways to build your relationship – games night, preparing his favourite dishes, cuddling and watching his favourite sport with him – you name it. Building a more intimate relationship is the name of the game.

Insecurity will always raise its ugly head, but at the end of the day it's up to you to suppress those feelings and channel them into more positive emotions.