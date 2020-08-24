DEAR DONOVAN,

What do I need to do to eliminate constant bloating and constipation?

Constipation and bloating are disorders associated with the digestive system. Constipation is a major contributor to bloating and if the bowel is not emptied regularly faeces is forced to build up in the colon . This gives bacteria and other microorganisms enough time to break down and ferment the faeces. This breakdown and fermentation of faeces produces gas, which can become trapped in the lower abdomen, causing abdominal bloating.

Bloating may also be caused by other factors. These include irritable bowel syndrome, Crohn's disease and acid reflux. In the case of bloating, the abdominal region is stretched or swollen, usually with the presence of gas. This causes the stomach region to feel swollen and uncomfortable. In addition, bloating can lead to a large amount of gas which when passed can be both socially annoying and embarrassing. Bloating can be eliminated or reduced by a number of strategies. For example, incorporating apple cider vinegar into the diet. In addition, increasing physical activity can also help with bloating. Also, teas such as ginger, mint or cerassee can also help with bloating.

There are some foods that naturally cause gas – these include beans, fizzy drinks, onions, cabbage and broccoli. If you have a tendency to become bloated, eliminating these foods from the diet will be important in controlling it. In addition, people with gluten intolerance can also reduce the possibility of bloating by eliminating wheat products from their diet.

A person is considered constipated if the stool is hard and lumpy and difficult to pass. Constipation can be caused by a number of factors; for example, you can become constipated if there is not enough fibre in your diet. Fibre is very important to move food through the intestine. If there's too little fibre in the diet you can become constipated. In addition, if the body becomes dehydrated this can make the stool hard and dry, thus making it harder to eliminate.

Some medications and supplements such as opioid and iron supplements can also reduce the transit time of faeces, which can lead to constipation. Not getting enough physical exercise can also cause you to become constipated. Physical activity helps to keep things moving in the intestine and thus reduces the chance of constipation.

Constipation can lead to the body becoming toxic. It can be reduced or eliminated by a number of methods, including incorporating sufficient amounts of fibre into the diet. This can be done by eating more fruits, vegetables and whole grains. In addition, keeping the body hydrated will also help to reduce constipation.

Paying attention to your food combinations is important to prevent constipation. It is best to eat proteins and carbohydrates with vegetables.

We will answer your weight-related questions.

