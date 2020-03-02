Endlesz Dezigns — the right blend
DESIGNER Janseen Graham first realised that he wanted to pursue a career in fashion when he was able to blend different textures together to create unique garments that people wanted to wear.
Now, the focus of his new line is centred on one pledge — “never to limit myself to what I can envision and create”.
“From doing simple casual wear, to formal wear like wedding gowns, Endlesz Dezigns is where it's at,” he shared with All Woman.
We tracked down the busy designer as he shared some of his pieces on the Kingston Waterfront last week.
AW: If you could go back and tell yourself one thing before beginning your career, what would it be?
JG: Never to give up on your dreams. Always keep that passion and desire burning to be the very best you can be, and never quit aiming for what you are destined to be.
AW: What was the biggest rookie mistake you made when just starting out?
JG: I made several rookie mistakes, but the biggest one was trying to make men's suits for a client knowing that I didn't have the skillset to pull it off the right way!
AW: What role do you think social media plays in fashion today?
JG: Social media plays a major role in today's fashion industry — it is the new marketplace. It is the place to get a good gauge of the options of potential clients — access to digital marketing at low cost, with many influencers, fashionistas and celebrities changing the way we market fashion today.
AW: What was your biggest fear when going out and starting your own line?
JG: I was never one to be fearful. My only fear would be the possibility of not starting my own line...asking myself what if I didn't...
AW: What's your favourite part about being a designer?
JG: It's the creating process — being able to envision and create something out of piece of fabric and bringing that design to life. I also like when the client leaves all the creating to me.
AW: How do you want women to feel when wearing your clothes?
JG: I want women to feel confident and sexy in all their various shapes and sizes. I want every woman who wears my designs feel like they belong — knowing they are beautiful. My designs aim to enhance that natural beauty and give every woman that everyday feeling of confidence, knowing that they will stand out.
AW: Share some of your most successful ventures
JG: Magnum Kings and Queen Fashion Showcase — 2nd place, 2018; third place, Avant-Garde Designer of Year, 2018; Helen G Bridal Fantasy design a dress competition 2019 — top 5; showcased on Saint Style Week from 2017-2019; Miss St Catherine 2019 Khamara Wright wore my design.
Name: Janseen Graham
Contact: 876-812-1506/876-824-1785
IG /FB : @endleszdezigns, @kurvygurlz
Models: Liquid Gold models
Photos: shallamarkphotography
